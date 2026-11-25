MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by scaling secure managed SD-WAN, embedding zero trust and SASE, enabling cloud-native hybrid connectivity, targeting SMEs and healthcare, and using partners and value-based pricing.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations modernize network infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity and support increasingly distributed operations. Covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and forecasts through 2030 and 2035, the market analysis assesses growth patterns across major regions and economies.

The global SD-WAN market reached approximately $7.33 billion in 2025 after expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $25.79 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 28.6% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is expected to remain strong through the following five years, with the market forecast to advance at a CAGR of 24.9% and reach $78.33 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by the increasing adoption of software-as-a-service applications, accelerated migration to cloud solutions, government-led digital transformation initiatives and rising demand for zero trust network access. However, limited availability of skilled professionals and high initial deployment and migration costs constrained adoption during the period.

Future SD-WAN market growth will be driven by the proliferation of 5G and broadband connectivity, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, expanding use of Internet of Things devices and continued adoption of remote and hybrid work models. Potential restraints include integration complexity, regulatory requirements, data sovereignty concerns and the effects of trade disputes and tariffs.

Prominent SD-WAN market trends include the expansion of managed services, adoption of zero-trust networking models and integration with secure access service edge frameworks. Providers are also enhancing SD-WAN platforms to improve security, scalability and support for hybrid connectivity. Development of cloud-native architectures is expected to accelerate as enterprises seek more flexible networking across cloud, multi-cloud and distributed business environments.

By component type, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 62.6% of the market, or approximately $4.58 billion. Services are forecast to be the fastest-growing component segment from 2025 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 28.7% as organizations seek external expertise, simplified management and ongoing network optimization.

By deployment mode, the SD-WAN market includes on-premise, cloud and hybrid deployments. On-premise deployment led the market in 2025, generating approximately $4 billion and accounting for 54.6% of total revenue. Cloud deployment is expected to record the strongest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 30.7%, supported by enterprise cloud migration and demand for scalable network management.

Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Large enterprises held a 67.6% share in 2025, equivalent to approximately $4.96 billion. Small and medium-sized enterprises are projected to represent the fastest-growing segment between 2025 and 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.2% as cloud-based and managed SD-WAN services improve accessibility.

Key end-user industries include healthcare, banking and financial services, retail and consumer services, manufacturing, transport and logistics, information technology and telecommunications, and other industries. Information technology and telecommunications accounted for the largest share in 2025 at 32%, or approximately $2.34 billion. Healthcare is forecast to be the fastest-growing end-user segment through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 33.2% amid rising connectivity, security and digital infrastructure requirements.

North America was the largest regional SD-WAN market in 2025, accounting for 51.4% of global revenue, or approximately $3.77 billion. Asia-Pacific and Western Europe followed. South America and Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions through 2030, with respective CAGRs of 42% and 41.7%. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are also forecast to record strong growth, advancing at CAGRs of 37.1% and 36.4%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component Type: Solutions; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Premise; Cloud; Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small-Medium Enterprises

4) By End-User Industry: Healthcare; Banking and Financial Services; Retail and Consumer Services; Manufacturing; Transport and Logistics; Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication (Telecom); Other End-User Industries

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

VMware Inc. (Broadcom Inc)

Palo Alto Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba-Silver Peak)

AT&T Inc.

Juniper Networks

Telstra Corporation Limited

Nokia Corporation

Arista Networks Inc.

Kyndryl India

Cato Networks

Singtel Optus Pty Limited

Telstra

Infinity Labs Ltd

Vodafone Idea Limited

Expereo

PT Telkom Indonesia

Telin

Digiserve

KT Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Huawei Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India

Ericsson

Dell Technologies

NEC Corporation

Tata Communications

Cato Networks Ltd

Juniper Networks

Macnica

Netskope, Inc

SoftBank Group Corp.

KDDI Corporation

Aussie Broadband

SK Broadband, Inc.

Insung Information Co., Ltd.

Dreamline

PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata)

DYXnet Group

China Mobile International Limited

Fnetlink

Cypress Telecom Limited

NTT Communications Corporation

AT TOKYO Corporation

Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd.

Sejong Telecom

Aryaka

Snet Systems

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

Lanner Electronics

Ekinops Corporation

Zyxel Communications Corporation

ViewQwest

TIME dotCom Bhd

Axiata Group Berhad

Palo Alto Networks

Juniper Networks

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CMC Telecom

Viettel

PLDT Enterprise

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Metfone

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Netmarks Philippines Inc

Zen Internet

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica Tech

Virgin Media O2

Dell Technologies Inc.

Ericsson

VMware LLC

Citrix Systems Inc.

Riverbed Technology LLC

Forcepoint

Versa Networks Inc

Aryaka Networks Inc

FatPipe Networks Inc.

Adaptiv Networks

Ciena Corporation

Citrix Systems

Oracle Corporation

FatPipe Inc.

Bell Canada

FirstComm

Verizon

Broadcom Inc.

Terago Inc.

iTel Networks Inc

Northwestel

A1 Digital

Telco Systems

Deutsche Telekom Global Business Solutions

Embratel

Hughes Network Systems

Telefonica Brasil (Vivo Empresas)

Entel Chile

Claro Colombia

Jeraisy Electronic Services

Orange Egypt

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

MTN Group Vodacom

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