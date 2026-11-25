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Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Business Valuation Service Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business valuation service market reached approximately $8.03 billion in 2025, supported by sustained demand for independent valuations across corporate transactions, financial reporting, taxation, litigation and investment planning. The market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% between 2020 and 2025. It is forecast to increase to $11.64 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.7%, before expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $16.51 billion in 2035.

Historic business valuation service market growth was driven by greater emphasis on intangible asset valuation, rising tax compliance requirements, increased corporate transactions and business restructuring activity, and the expansion of the global start-up ecosystem. However, high service costs and a shortage of skilled, certified valuation professionals limited market development in some economies.

Looking ahead, the international expansion of multinational corporations is expected to create sustained demand for valuation expertise across multiple jurisdictions. Increasing mergers and acquisitions activity, stronger private equity and venture capital investment, and growing expectations for transparent financial reporting will also support the market. Potential constraints include inconsistent valuation methodologies across regions, complex regulatory requirements, trade disputes and tariff-related uncertainty.

Technology is reshaping the business valuation services industry. Online valuation and advisory platforms are enabling faster, more scalable service delivery, while early-stage equity modeling platforms are improving valuation analysis and fundraising preparation for start-ups. Digital enterprise appraisal platforms are also helping organizations standardize company assessments, strengthen data analysis and accelerate decision-making.

By service type, the market includes valuation for mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, litigation support, tax compliance, business restructuring and investment analysis. Valuation for mergers and acquisitions was the largest service segment in 2025, accounting for 40.5% of the market, or approximately $3.25 billion. This segment is also projected to grow the fastest through 2030, with a CAGR of 9.1%, reflecting continued demand for transaction support and strategic valuation advice.

By business type, large corporations generated 55.2% of total market revenue in 2025, equivalent to approximately $4.43 billion. Small and medium enterprises are expected to record the fastest growth between 2025 and 2030, achieving a projected CAGR of 8.9% as more businesses seek professional valuation services for fundraising, succession planning, transactions and regulatory compliance.

Client categories include private clients, corporate clients, government and regulatory bodies, and investor and shareholder groups. Investor and shareholder groups represented the largest client segment in 2025, contributing 33.5% of the market, or approximately $2.68 billion. Private clients are forecast to be the fastest-growing category through 2030, with a CAGR of 9.1%.

Across end-user industries, financial services held the leading position in 2025, accounting for 28.1% of the global business valuation service market, or approximately $2.25 billion. Other major end users include healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology and information technology, real estate, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, and legal and professional services. Technology and information technology is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment from 2025 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9%.

North America was the largest regional business valuation service market in 2025, representing 40% of global revenue, or approximately $3.21 billion. Asia-Pacific ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9%, followed by Africa at 7.9%. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are projected to grow at CAGRs of 7.6% and 6.9%, respectively, highlighting expanding demand for valuation services across both emerging and established economies.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Valuation For Mergers and Acquisitions; Valuation For Financial Reporting; Valuation For Litigation Support; Valuation For Tax Compliance; Valuation For Business Restructuring; Valuation For Investment Analysis

2) By Business Type: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Large Corporations

3) By Client Type: Private Clients; Corporate Clients; Government and Regulatory Bodies; Investor and Shareholder Groups

4) By End-User: Financial Services; Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals; Technology and Information Technology; Real Estate; Energy and Utilities; Manufacturing; Retail and Consumer Goods; Legal and Professional Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; business valuation service indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

KPMG International Limited

Ernst & Young Global Limited

BDO Global

Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps)

CohnReznick

Grant Thornton International Ltd.

Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC

Crowe Global

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

HLB Korea

Hana AA

CBRE Korea

CliftonLarsonAllen

Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Andersen

Hilco Global LLC

RSM International Limited

Baker Tilly International Limited

FTI Consulting Inc

Cushman & Wakefield

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

CBIZ Valuation

Prytania Solutions Ltd. (PSL)

GLOVAL

Catella Valuation Advisory

PKF Smith Cooper Ltd

Clarkson Hyde

Kaufman Rossin & Co. P.A

Mercer LLC

AVISTA Group Limited

PKF International Limited

Global Capital Finance LLC CIGP Group

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