Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial intelligence (AI) in Hospital Operation Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in hospital operations market is experiencing exponential growth as healthcare organizations accelerate digital transformation and adopt intelligent technologies to improve clinical, administrative, and operational performance. The market is projected to increase from $7.77 billion in 2025 to $10.05 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%.

Historical growth has been supported by the widespread adoption of electronic health records, increasing hospital digitization initiatives, rising patient volumes, and greater operational complexity. The expansion of hospital information systems and early implementation of clinical decision support technologies have also strengthened demand for AI-powered hospital management solutions.

The artificial intelligence in hospital operations market is forecast to reach $27.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2026. Key growth drivers include advances in AI-powered clinical workflow automation, increasing demand for predictive healthcare operations management, and continued investment in smart hospital infrastructure. Integration with Internet of Things-based patient monitoring systems and the healthcare sector's growing focus on cost-efficient delivery models are also expected to support market expansion.

Prominent AI in hospital operations market trends include increased implementation of patient flow optimization and bed management systems. Hospitals are also adopting revenue cycle automation, predictive staffing, workforce allocation, and value-based care performance monitoring solutions. Demand is rising for platforms that streamline admissions, discharge planning, scheduling, capacity management, and care coordination while reducing administrative workloads.

The growing use of telehealth and remote patient monitoring is further accelerating demand for hospital AI solutions. Healthcare providers are expanding digital care options in response to demand for accessible services, fewer unnecessary hospital visits, and greater patient convenience. Artificial intelligence supports these models through real-time patient analytics, predictive monitoring, automated scheduling, workflow optimization, and faster clinical decision-making across healthcare facilities.

Telehealth utilization data highlights the continued shift toward digitally enabled care. In April 2023, US-based nonprofit organization FAIR Health reported that national telehealth utilization increased by 7.3% in January 2023. Telehealth accounted for 5.9% of medical claim lines during the month, compared with 5.5% in December 2022. Continued adoption of virtual care and connected monitoring is expected to create additional opportunities for AI-based hospital operations technology.

Technology providers are responding by developing advanced AI platforms that help healthcare organizations design, test, deploy, and scale operational applications more efficiently. These solutions are intended to accelerate healthcare AI implementation, improve clinical and administrative workflows, and support better use of hospital resources.

In September 2025, Qventus introduced its AI Solution Factory platform to accelerate AI deployments across hospital systems. The platform combines artificial intelligence, automation, and operational analytics to support patient scheduling, discharge planning, care coordination, and capacity management. Configurable AI models, workflow orchestration tools, and integration capabilities are designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and increase patient throughput.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive landscape. In January 2023, LeanTaaS acquired Hospital IQ for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded LeanTaaS's capabilities in inpatient workflow automation, workforce management, surgical flow optimization, dynamic capacity planning, and hospital resource management. The combined offering is intended to help healthcare systems improve operational efficiency, patient access, and staff productivity.

North America was the largest artificial intelligence in hospital operations market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong digital health investment, and broad adoption of AI-enabled hospital technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as healthcare systems increase digitization and smart hospital investment. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Dashboard; Workflow; Interoperability

2) By Use Case: Patient Flow; Revenue Cycle Management; Staff Management

3) By Technology: Natural Language Processing; Machine Learning

4) By End User: Hospital; Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Dashboard: Operational Dashboard; Clinical Dashboard; Financial Performance Dashboard; Patient Flow Dashboard

2) By Workflow: Patient Admission Workflow; Discharge Management Workflow; Clinical Workflow Automation

3) By Interoperability: Electronic Health Record Integration; Health Information Exchange; Cloud-Based Data Integration

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

