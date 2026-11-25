MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BCC Research finds enterprises increasingly deploying AI assistants, automation platforms, agents and industry-specific solutions, while investment accelerates across cloud computing, AI infrastructure, data platforms and networking to support scalable, secure and measurable AI adoption.

Boston, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artificial intelligence industry is undergoing a structural inflection point, transitioning from experimental deployment to enterprise-scale integration across sectors spanning pharmaceuticals, financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing. BCC Research's latest pulse report, State of the Artificial Intelligence Technology (AIT) Industry - 2026 Third Quarter Review, maps the investment flows, emerging technologies, and competitive dynamics shaping the global AI landscape through mid-decade.

Key Findings

. Infrastructure capital at unprecedented scale: Global semiconductor sales reached $795.6 billion in 2025, with the market projected to approximately double to $1.5 trillion by end of 2026. Government and industry investment in new data-center infrastructure is expected to exceed $4 trillion through 2028, including up to $2.8 trillion earmarked for semiconductors - signaling a sustained, multi-year compute build-out that underpins AI adoption across all sectors.

. Government mandates accelerating sovereign AI capacity: National AI programs are activating capital globally. China has announced approximately $295 billion in AI-focused data center investment over five years, alongside a Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plan calling for approximately $566.3 billion in cumulative information infrastructure investment from 2026 through 2030 and a target to increase AI computing capacity sixfold. The European Commission launched a program in July 2026 for up to seven AI gigafactories, backed by approximately $11.47 billion in EU and national funding expected to catalyze $22.95 billion in private investment.

. Agentic AI driving enterprise AI spending: Organizations are moving beyond isolated AI applications toward autonomous, multi-step workflow systems. In April 2026, Merck and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership valued at up to $1 billion to deploy an agentic AI ecosystem. Workflow infrastructure company Temporal raised $550 million in Series E funding at a $12.55 billion valuation in September 2026, reflecting strong investor conviction in the operational AI infrastructure layer.

. Pharmaceutical AI partnerships reaching mega-deal scale: AI-driven drug discovery is compressing timelines from years to months and unlocking billion-dollar partnership structures. AstraZeneca signed an AI-led research agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group worth up to $5.3 billion. Eli Lilly entered collaborations with Profluent worth up to $2.25 billion and with Insilico Medicine carrying up to $2.75 billion in total deal value. NVIDIA and Lilly announced a co-innovation AI lab with up to $1 billion committed over five years, while Lilly deployed what is described as the pharmaceutical industry's largest AI factory for drug discovery, built around an NVIDIA Blackwell-based DGX SuperPOD with over 1,000 Blackwell Ultra GPUs.

. Emerging technologies broadening AI's addressable surface: Key technologies reshaping competitive positioning include Agentic AI, Physical AI and Embodied AI, Generative AI for Drug Discovery and Molecular Design, AI-Native Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance, and Multimodal Foundation Models for Life Sciences. Telecom network transformation through AI-RAN is converting distributed infrastructure into edge AI computing platforms, creating new revenue streams for operators including AT&T and T-Mobile.

. Competitive landscape spans hyperscalers to sector specialists: NVIDIA, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services anchor AI infrastructure. In life sciences, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Roche, BioNTech, Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda, and Bristol Myers Squibb are deploying AI at scale across R&D pipelines. In healthcare technology, GE HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers are executing large-scale strategic partnerships. Financial institutions including Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC, DBS Bank, and ICBC are committing multi-billion-dollar technology budgets to AI integration.

Market Drivers

The AI industry's acceleration is rooted in structural forces that are mutually reinforcing. Massive infrastructure investment - driven by sovereign AI strategies and hyperscaler capital deployment - increases compute availability, which in turn lowers the marginal cost of AI experimentation and deployment for enterprises. This dynamic is enabling organizations to shift from proof-of-concept projects toward production-grade agentic systems embedded in core business processes, sustaining enterprise AI spending at elevated levels.

In parallel, sector-specific adoption curves are steepening. In pharmaceuticals, AI is not merely augmenting researchers - it is redesigning the drug discovery pipeline itself, with companies such as Novo Nordisk partnering with AWS and OpenAI to modernize operations and accelerate discovery. In financial services, institutions including Bank of America - allocating approximately $4 billion annually to new AI and emerging technology projects - and ICBC, which launched an $11 billion technology innovation fund focused on semiconductors and AI infrastructure, are embedding AI deeply into customer-facing and back-office operations. Across retail, media, and consumer services, companies including Coca-Cola, Netflix, and Duolingo are deploying AI-powered personalization to drive engagement and retention.

Investment Considerations

For investors, the AI industry in Q3 2026 presents a compelling but nuanced opportunity set. The infrastructure layer - semiconductors, data centers, and cloud platforms - is absorbing capital at historically unprecedented rates, with NVIDIA central to nearly every major deployment. However, the concentration of infrastructure spending among a small number of incumbents presents both moat advantages and valuation risk. Key challenges constraining returns include AI infrastructure energy demand and grid constraints creating physical bottlenecks, the significant translational gap between AI-generated drug candidates and clinical success that could pressure pharma AI valuations, and liability risks slowing healthcare AI commercialization timelines. The workforce readiness and AI skills gap, alongside persistent data quality and governance barriers, risk delaying returns on enterprise AI investments. Investors with longer time horizons may find differentiated upside in the application and workflow layers - particularly agentic AI infrastructure, life sciences AI platforms, and AI-RAN - where valuations have not yet converged to hyperscaler levels but adoption curves are accelerating.

About the Report

State of the Artificial Intelligence Technology (AIT) Industry - 2026 Third Quarter Review provides comprehensive qualitative analysis of AI adoption trends, investment flows, emerging technology trajectories, competitive dynamics, and sector-specific deployment across global markets, offering strategic intelligence for investors, technology leaders, and corporate decision-makers navigating the AI landscape.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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