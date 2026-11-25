MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pick an audience, add a collection, and MerchantFloor's Blog Writer produces a finished, product-linked gift guide as a Shopify blog draft.

Berkeley, CA, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine how many users will search Google or ChatGPT for“gift ideas for...” over the next few weeks. Store owners want that traffic, but their product and category pages are not optimized for those keywords. They need a gift guide tailored to those searches.







Pick the gift guide prompt template

MerchantFloor, which offers AI content tools for Shopify merchants, today announced the Gift Guide template in its Blog Writer app, making that possible.

A store owner types in“moms who love pearls,” pastes a link to a Shopify category or collection page, and gets back a finished AI-generated holiday gift guide with images and inline links all set up in less than five minutes.

Holiday shoppers look for gift ideas by person: gifts for mom, for a coworker, or for someone who loves pearls. But writing a guide manually means picking products, writing copy for each one, uploading images, adding links, and formatting the post, all of which is hard to fit in during the busiest weeks of the year. The new template does that work and saves the result to the store's blog for review and easy publishing.

How it works

Open the Blog Writer app and select Gift Guide from the template list.Say who it's for and add a collection. Describe the shopper, such as“moms who love pearls” or“dads who love gardening,” and paste the link to a Shopify collection.Hit Generate. MerchantFloor writes the full guide with images and product links, then saves it as a draft on the store's Shopify blog. The merchant previews it, edits as needed, and publishes when ready.

“When I ran a store, every November I knew a gift guide was worth writing, but I never had the time. Most store owners are the photographer, the copywriter, and the customer service team all at once,” said Ash Moosa, founder of MerchantFloor.“Now, with our Blog Writer app, you tell it who the gift is for, point it at a collection, and you get a fleshed-out gift guide that you can publish.”

Pricing

New accounts start with 25 free credits. Credit packs start at $20. The template is part of MerchantFloor's suite of tools for Shopify merchants, which also includes an AI photo studio and a product description generator.

Find MerchantFloor on the Shopify App Store:

About MerchantFloor

MerchantFloor is an AI content toolkit for Shopify merchants. It generates product photos and lifestyle images, product descriptions, ad copy, social posts, and blog content, and publishes directly to Shopify. Built with independent merchants in mind, MerchantFloor helps online sellers prepare product content faster and manage more of their work in-house. Learn more at .







Sample AI generated holiday gift guide

Press Inquiries

Ash Moosa

hello [at] merchantfloor.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: