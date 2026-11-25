Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawer Fridge Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drawer fridge market is experiencing strong growth, supported by urbanization, modern kitchen design, hospitality development and rising demand for compact refrigeration appliances. The market is projected to increase from $2.09 billion in 2025 to $2.29 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. By 2030, the drawer fridge market is expected to reach $3.23 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9% from 2026.

Historic market growth has been driven by the increasing adoption of modular kitchens, expansion of premium residential developments and rising investment in hotels and other hospitality facilities. Demand for beverage refrigeration and specialized cooling systems in commercial environments has also contributed to increased sales of built-in drawer refrigerators and under-counter refrigeration products.

Over the forecast period, the drawer refrigerator market will benefit from growing interest in smart, connected and energy-efficient home appliances. Consumers and commercial operators are increasingly seeking refrigeration systems that maximize available space while offering convenient access, flexible temperature control and seamless integration with modern interiors. Luxury residential projects, smart kitchens, recreational vehicles and marine applications are expected to create additional opportunities for customizable drawer refrigeration systems.

Technology is becoming an important competitive factor within the market. Key drawer fridge trends include the integration of smart sensors, Internet of Things connectivity and real-time temperature monitoring. Mobile application controls and remote appliance management are also gaining traction. In premium refrigeration systems, artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to improve energy management, inventory visibility and predictive maintenance. These capabilities can help users reduce energy consumption, maintain consistent cooling performance and identify servicing requirements before equipment failures occur.

The continued expansion of hospitality and foodservice infrastructure is a major driver of drawer fridge market growth. Hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, bars and catering facilities require refrigeration equipment that supports efficient workflows without occupying excessive floor space. Drawer fridges address these requirements by improving access to chilled products, optimizing kitchen layouts and supporting reliable cooling in demanding commercial environments. According to the House of Lords Library, the UK hospitality sector included approximately 176,685 businesses in 2025, compared with nearly 75,000 in 2022. This expansion highlights the growing addressable market for compact commercial refrigeration solutions.

Increasing construction activity is also creating opportunities for drawer fridge manufacturers. Rapid urbanization and continued investment in residential, commercial and hospitality developments are accelerating demand for built-in, space-efficient kitchen appliances. Drawer refrigeration systems are particularly well suited to apartments, luxury homes, hotels and premium mixed-use buildings that prioritize contemporary architecture and integrated interiors. In March 2025, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that the construction sector would grow by 4.7% between 2023 and 2033, exceeding the 4% forecast for overall industry growth during the same period.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on wireless connectivity, intelligent energy management and improved user convenience. Samsung Electronics, for example, introduced its Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ technology in December 2023. The appliance incorporates SmartThings connectivity, artificial intelligence-based energy management and AI Vision Inside technology to recognize stored food items and support connected kitchen management. Such developments reflect the broader movement toward intelligent refrigeration appliances that combine flexible storage with smart-home functionality.

North America was the largest region in the drawer fridge market in 2025, supported by demand for premium kitchens, established hospitality infrastructure and strong adoption of built-in appliances. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region as urban development, rising household incomes and investment in residential and commercial construction increase demand for advanced refrigeration solutions. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Single Drawer Fridge; Double Drawer Fridge; Multi-Drawer Fridge; Drawer Freezer; Dual-Temperature Drawer Fridge; Other Product Types

2) By Capacity: Below 100 Liters; 100-200 Liters; Above 200 Liters

3) By Installation Type: Built-In Drawer Fridge; Freestanding Drawer Fridge; Under-Counter Drawer Fridge

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Specialty Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Hospitality; Marine; Recreational Vehicles; Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Single Drawer Fridge: Built-In Single Drawer Fridge; Freestanding Single Drawer Fridge; Under-Counter Single Drawer Fridge; Outdoor Single Drawer Fridge; Beverage Single Drawer Fridge

2) By Double Drawer Fridge: Dual-Zone Double Drawer Fridge; Built-In Double Drawer Fridge; Freestanding Double Drawer Fridge; Commercial Double Drawer Fridge; ADA-Compliant Double Drawer Fridge

3) By Multi-Drawer Fridge: Three-Drawer Fridge; Four-Drawer Fridge; Modular Multi-Drawer Fridge; Smart Multi-Drawer Fridge; Custom Panel-Ready Multi-Drawer Fridge

4) By Drawer Freezer: Single Drawer Freezer; Double Drawer Freezer; Refrigerator-Freezer Combination Drawers; Commercial Drawer Freezer; Frost-Free Drawer Freezer

5) By Dual-Temperature Drawer Fridge: Refrigerator-Freezer Dual-Temperature Drawer; Beverage And Fresh Food Dual-Temperature Drawer; Convertible Temperature Drawer Fridge; Smart Temperature Control Drawer Fridge; Multi-Zone Dual-Temperature Drawer

6) By Other Product Types: Portable Drawer Fridge; Recreational Vehicle And Marine Drawer Fridge; Cosmetic Drawer Fridge; Medical Drawer Refrigerator; Wine And Beverage Drawer Cooler

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

