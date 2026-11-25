MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via e-commerce and premium, compact multifunctional pots with precise temperature controls, safer heating, sustainable coatings and easy-clean designs.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Fondue Pot Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric fondue pot market is experiencing strong growth as consumers increasingly invest in convenient, interactive and premium home dining appliances. The market is projected to increase from $0.81 billion in 2025 to $0.87 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Historical growth has been supported by the rising popularity of at-home dining, broader adoption of electric kitchen appliances, increased disposable income, lifestyle upgrades and the expansion of hospitality and catering services. Urbanization and small-space living have also encouraged demand for compact countertop appliances that combine convenience with social dining appeal.

Looking ahead, the electric fondue pot market is forecast to reach $1.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by experiential dining trends, demand for premium kitchen equipment, wider online retail availability and advances in energy-efficient heating technology. Consumers are also showing greater interest in compact, multifunctional cooking devices that can accommodate cheese, chocolate, broth and oil fondue.

Product development is increasingly focused on practical features and modern aesthetics. Key electric fondue pot market trends include compact designs for smaller kitchens, detachable components for easier cleaning, spill-resistant structures and safety-focused heating systems. Multifunctional fondue sets with adjustable cooking modes are also gaining attention by allowing users to prepare different recipes with a single appliance. Premium finishes and design-led products are further helping manufacturers position electric fondue pots as both functional kitchen equipment and attractive additions to contemporary dining spaces.

Demand for home dining experiences remains a major market driver. Cost-of-living pressures are encouraging households to seek affordable alternatives to restaurant visits while maintaining the atmosphere and social engagement associated with dining out. Electric fondue pots support this shift by enabling shared tabletop meals that are convenient, engaging and suitable for gatherings. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food-at-home spending in the United States rose from $1.04 trillion in 2023 to $1.06 trillion in 2024, highlighting continued consumer spending on meals prepared and enjoyed at home.

The growing penetration of e-commerce is also strengthening electric fondue pot sales. Online platforms provide greater access to specialized kitchen appliances, enabling shoppers to compare product features, prices, customer reviews and designs. This expanded visibility is particularly important for niche products that may have limited availability in physical retail stores. In May 2026, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that domestic retail e-commerce sales reached $326.7 billion during the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.7% from the fourth quarter of 2025. Continued growth in digital retail channels is expected to improve product discovery and purchase conversion across the market.

Manufacturers are responding to changing preferences by developing advanced, design-oriented electric fondue systems with integrated temperature controls. These systems provide stable, adjustable heat for different fondue applications, improving cooking precision, consistency and safety. In April 2025, Netherlands-based Bos Kaasgereedschappen B.V. introduced the Electric Fondue Set Pro for modern home dining. The product incorporates an adjustable thermostat, sustainable materials and PFAS-free coatings. It also received a 2025 Red Dot Design Award for its combination of functional performance, ergonomic features and experience-focused design.

North America was the leading region in the electric fondue pot market in 2025, supported by established appliance adoption and strong interest in home entertainment. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Stainless Steel; Ceramic; Non Stick; Other Product Types

2) By Capacity: Small Capacity Fondue Pots; Medium Capacity Fondue Pots; Large Capacity Fondue Pots

3) By Functionality: Adjustable Temperature Control; Fixed Temperature; Induction Heating; Dual Pot Systems

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Supermarkets And Hypermarkets; Specialty Kitchen Stores; Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Households; Restaurants; Hotels; Cafes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Stainless Steel: Brushed Stainless Steel Fondue Pots; Polished Stainless Steel Fondue Pots; Double Wall Stainless Steel Fondue Pots; Temperature Controlled Stainless Steel Fondue Pots

2) By Ceramic: Glazed Ceramic Fondue Pots; Handcrafted Ceramic Fondue Pots; Non Stick Ceramic Fondue Pots; Decorative Ceramic Fondue Pots

3) By Non Stick: Coated Non Stick Fondue Pots; Scratch Resistant Non Stick Fondue Pots; Easy Clean Non Stick Fondue Pots; Multi Layer Non Stick Fondue Pots

4) By Other Product Types: Cast Iron Fondue Pots; Copper Fondue Pots; Glass Fondue Pots; Aluminum Fondue Pots

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Severin Elektrogerate GmbH

Princess Household Appliances B.V.

Conair LLC

National Presto Industries Inc.

Swissmar Inc.

Nostalgia Products Group LLC

Kalorik Electronics Technology Corp.

Groupe SEB

StoreBound LLC

Maxi-Matic USA Inc.

Domu Brands Ltd.

Tristar Europe B.V.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Trudeau Corporation Fritel B.V.

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