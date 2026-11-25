MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven real-time detection, behavioral biometrics, cloud analytics and cross-channel monitoring to cut fraud losses and improve efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enterprise Fraud Management Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise fraud management market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations strengthen their ability to detect, investigate, and prevent increasingly sophisticated financial crimes. The market is projected to grow from $18.59 billion in 2025 to $20.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of digital payments, rising incidents of online financial fraud, and the expansion of banking and e-commerce digitization. Early deployment of rules-based fraud detection systems also helped enterprises improve transaction oversight, while stricter regulatory compliance requirements encouraged financial institutions and other businesses to invest in more robust security and risk management capabilities.

Looking ahead, the enterprise fraud management market is forecast to reach $31.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence-powered fraud analytics, increasing demand for real-time transaction monitoring, and wider use of cloud-based enterprise security solutions. The growing complexity of cyberfraud techniques and rising investment in unified risk management ecosystems will further support market expansion.

Key enterprise fraud management market trends include real-time AI-driven fraud detection, anomaly scoring, behavioral biometrics, cloud-native fraud analytics, and cross-channel transaction monitoring. Machine learning-powered account takeover prevention is also becoming increasingly important as businesses seek to identify unusual behavior earlier and protect customers across mobile, online, and in-person channels.

The growing adoption of online payment platforms is a major factor driving demand for enterprise fraud management solutions. Consumers and businesses are increasingly using cashless, convenient, and real-time payment options for everyday purchases and services. This rise in transaction volumes is creating new opportunities for fraud, prompting enterprises to deploy real-time analytics, AI-based risk assessment, and behavioral monitoring tools that can identify suspicious activity, reduce financial losses, and improve payment security.

According to UK Finance Limited, 42% of UK adults were registered for mobile payments in 2023, up from 30% in 2022. Among registered users, 98% made mobile payments and 82% used them monthly. Overall, 34% of the population made mobile contactless payments each month. These figures demonstrate the expanding role of mobile transactions and reinforce the need for scalable fraud detection and prevention systems.

Technology providers are responding to this demand by developing advanced AI-driven fraud management platforms. In April 2024, NICE Ltd. launched Integrated Fraud Management 11, designed to help financial institutions improve fraud prevention through artificial intelligence, enhanced data orchestration, and optimized case management. The platform supports real-time detection, investigation, and fraud case management across multiple channels, helping organizations improve operational efficiency and customer protection.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2024, US-based private equity firm Accel-KKR LLC acquired Accertify from American Express for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to expand Accel-KKR's presence in digital fraud prevention and risk management while supporting product innovation and growth through Accertify's enterprise customer base and expertise in fraud prevention, chargeback management, and e-commerce risk mitigation.

North America dominated the enterprise fraud management market in 2025, supported by advanced digital payment infrastructure, high cybersecurity investment, and broad adoption of fraud prevention technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as digital commerce, mobile payments, and financial technology services expand. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the enterprise fraud management market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Deployment Type: On Premises; Cloud-Based; Software As A Service

3) By Enterprise Size: Small Enterprises; Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Payment Fraud; Identity Theft; Money Laundering; Account Takeover; Insurance Fraud; Procurement Fraud; Loan Fraud; Other Applications

5) By End User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare; Retail And Ecommerce; Government And Public Sector; Telecommunications; Energy And Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Fraud Detection Solutions; Identity Verification Solutions; Transaction Monitoring Solutions; Risk Analytics Solutions; Case Management Solutions; Authentication Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Training And Education Services; Support And Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



ACI Worldwide

Alloy Labs Inc.

AU10TIX Ltd.

DataVisor Inc.

Experian plc

Fair Isaac Corporation

Feedzai S.A.

Fiserv Inc.

Forter Inc.

HAWK AI GmbH

Jumio Corporation

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

NICE Actimize Ltd.

Prove Identity Inc.

Resistant AI Ltd.

Riskified Ltd.

Sardine AI Corp.

SEON Technologies Ltd.

Sift Science Inc.

Signifyd Inc.

Socure Inc.

Thales Group

TransUnion

Unit21 Inc. Veriff OU

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