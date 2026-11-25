MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SaaS platform brings comprehensive SEO auditing and actionable recommendations together to help website owners identify and address optimization issues.

DUBAI, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZORO Marketing today announced ZORO SEO Audit, a SaaS platform designed to provide comprehensive website SEO auditing alongside practical fix guides. The platform is intended to help teams understand technical and content-related search issues and take informed steps to improve their websites.







ZORO SEO Audit, developed by ZORO Marketing and Technology, audits websites for Google and AI search with 295 checks and a fix guide for every issue.

Search visibility increasingly depends on more than isolated keyword adjustments. Site structure, technical performance and useful content all contribute to how search engines assess a website. ZORO SEO Audit brings these considerations into an audit workflow that helps users surface areas requiring attention and understand how to respond.

Rather than leaving website owners with a list of findings alone, the platform pairs audit insights with guidance for addressing identified issues. This approach is designed to make SEO work more accessible and actionable, whether a team is reviewing its site routinely or investigating specific opportunities to strengthen organic discovery.

“An audit is most valuable when it helps people move from identifying an issue to understanding what they can do about it,” said Ammar Towir, spokesperson for ZORO Marketing.“ZORO SEO Audit is designed to bring comprehensive analysis and clear fix guidance into one practical experience, so website teams can prioritize improvements with greater confidence.”

ZORO Marketing combines search engine optimization with generative engine optimization, bringing together technical improvements, useful content and citation tracking for visibility across Google search and AI discovery. ZORO SEO Audit extends that focus by giving website owners a dedicated resource for assessing SEO conditions and planning next steps.

The platform is built for organizations and individuals seeking a structured view of website optimization. By making audit findings and remediation guidance available through a SaaS experience, it aims to support ongoing site maintenance as well as focused optimization efforts. Users can use the results to identify issues, consider recommended fixes and organize work according to their website priorities.

As search and AI-powered discovery evolve, organizations are placing greater emphasis on maintaining technically sound websites and publishing content that serves real user needs. A systematic audit can help teams identify gaps, establish a baseline and direct attention toward improvements that contribute to discoverability over time.

ZORO SEO Audit is available at . The platform reflects ZORO Marketing's emphasis on combining analysis with actionable guidance, helping businesses approach SEO as an ongoing practice rather than a one-time checklist.







A ZORO SEO Audit report shows one health score, ranks every issue by impact and projects how much fixing the top issues improves the score.

About ZORO Marketing and Technology

ZORO Marketing combines search engine optimization (SEO) with generative engine optimization (GEO): technical improvements, useful content and citation tracking for Google search and AI discovery.

Press Inquiries

Adam Towir

hello [at] zoromarketing.com





A video accompanying this announcement is available here: