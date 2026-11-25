MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Honeywell, Impinj, Avery Dennison, Zebra Technologies and HID Global. Profile: RFID track-and-trace products, innovations, acquisitions and regional presence.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Track And Trace Solutions Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radio frequency identification (RFID) track and trace solutions market is experiencing rapid growth as businesses invest in real-time inventory visibility, automated logistics and advanced supply chain management. The market is projected to increase from $6.47 billion in 2025 to $7.13 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing replacement of barcode-based systems across retail and logistics operations. Demand for more accurate inventory data, reduced theft and improved product traceability has encouraged organizations to deploy RFID tracking solutions. Other contributing factors include increasingly complex global supply chains, the expansion of outsourced logistics models, continued investment in warehouse automation and the introduction of regulatory requirements related to product tracking and compliance.

The RFID track and trace solutions market is forecast to reach $10.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by artificial intelligence-powered supply chain intelligence, robotics-enabled logistics and fully automated smart warehouses. Cloud-based tracking ecosystems, sustainable RFID hardware and digital twin technology are also expected to support wider adoption across asset-intensive industries.

Key RFID market trends include the deployment of real-time asset visibility platforms capable of supporting end-to-end supply chain tracking. AI-powered predictive analytics is increasingly being integrated into RFID systems to improve inventory optimization, demand forecasting and automated decision-making. Blockchain-enabled traceability platforms are also gaining attention for product authentication and secure supply chain records, while edge computing is helping organizations process RFID data with lower latency. Battery-free and energy-harvesting RFID technologies are expected to become more important as companies pursue sustainable tracking operations.

The expansion of e-commerce remains a major growth driver for the RFID track and trace solutions market. Rising consumer demand for convenient digital shopping, rapid transactions and doorstep delivery is prompting retailers, warehouse operators and logistics providers to modernize fulfillment infrastructure. RFID solutions provide real-time inventory monitoring, precise shipment tracking and more efficient warehouse management, helping businesses improve order accuracy, reduce product losses and accelerate fulfillment.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce accounted for 16.4% of total U.S. retail sales during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 16.1% during the fourth quarter of 2023. Continued growth in online retail is expected to increase demand for RFID-enabled inventory management and shipment tracking as businesses seek greater visibility across distribution centers, transportation networks and last-mile delivery operations.

Product innovation is strengthening the competitive outlook for the RFID track and trace solutions market. In January 2024, Zebra Technologies introduced the FXR90 ultra-rugged fixed UHF RFID reader for demanding industrial and outdoor environments. The device includes IP65/IP67 sealing and supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS and Citizens Broadband Radio Service connectivity. Its high-performance tag-reading and simplified deployment capabilities are designed to improve real-time asset visibility, workflow efficiency and operational accuracy across transportation, logistics and manufacturing applications.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the RFID technology landscape. In January 2025, STAR Systems International acquired V TRACK ID for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to strengthen STAR Systems International's tolling technology portfolio, accelerate innovation in vehicle identification and tracking, and expand its presence in intelligent transportation and mobility solutions. V TRACK ID provides RFID-enabled vehicle identification systems, tolling technologies, access control solutions and transportation tracking platforms.

North America dominated the RFID track and trace solutions market in 2025, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, strong e-commerce activity and widespread adoption of automated inventory technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as manufacturing, retail, transportation and warehouse automation continue to expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Passive Radio Frequency Identification; Active Radio Frequency Identification

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud Based Radio Frequency Identification Solutions; On Premise Radio Frequency Identification Solutions; Hybrid Radio Frequency Identification Solutions

4) By Application: Inventory Tracking; Asset Tracking; Shipment Tracking; Supply Chain Management; Warehouse Management; Product Authentication

5) By End User Industry: Retail; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Transportation And Logistics; Food And Beverage

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radio Frequency Identification Tags; Radio Frequency Identification Readers; Radio Frequency Identification Antennas; Printers And Encoders; Mobile Computers; Handheld Terminals; Sensors And Gateways; Labeling Equipment

2) By Software: Asset Tracking Software; Inventory Management Software; Warehouse Management Software; Supply Chain Analytics Software; Data Management Platforms; Middleware Solutions; Authentication And Verification Software; Cloud Based Tracking Platforms

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Deployment Services; Maintenance Services; Support Services; Training Services; Managed Services; System Upgrade Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

HID Global Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

SML Group Limited

Alien Technology LLC

GAO RFID Inc.

Wasp Barcode Technologies LLC

Metalcraft Inc.

RFgen Software Corporation

Label Logic Inc.

CYBRA Corporation

Portable Technology Solutions LLC

RIOT Insight Inc.

SimpleRFID Inc.

AssetPulse LLC

NXP Semiconductors

CAEN RFID

Turck Balluff.

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