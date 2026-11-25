MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Accenture, Aon, Deloitte, EY and KPMG. Profiles cover enterprise risk, compliance, cybersecurity and internal audit advisory services.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Risk Advisory Services Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global risk advisory services market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations strengthen governance, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and operational resilience. The market is projected to increase from $88.71 billion in 2025 to $99.01 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by rising regulatory compliance requirements, greater awareness of enterprise risk management, financial market uncertainty, globalization of business operations, and growing demand for operational efficiency. As companies operate across increasingly interconnected markets, risk advisory services have become central to identifying vulnerabilities, improving decision-making, and protecting long-term business performance.

The risk advisory services market is expected to reach $151.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2026. Forecast growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of predictive risk assessment models, more complex regulatory environments, greater attention to third-party risk management, and rising demand for strategic risk consulting. Organizational resilience planning is also becoming a priority as businesses prepare for cyber incidents, supply chain disruptions, regulatory changes, financial volatility, and other operational threats.

Key risk advisory services market trends include the adoption of integrated enterprise risk management frameworks and proactive risk identification and mitigation strategies. Organizations are also increasing investments in regulatory governance, compliance management, data-driven risk assessment, business continuity, and crisis preparedness. These priorities are creating demand for advisory solutions that connect risk intelligence with corporate strategy and operational planning.

The increasing frequency and financial impact of cybersecurity threats and data breaches are major factors accelerating market growth. Rapid digital transformation, cloud adoption, digital platforms, and interconnected networks have expanded organizational attack surfaces. Risk advisory firms help businesses assess exposure, strengthen cybersecurity controls, improve governance, maintain regulatory compliance, and establish incident response strategies that reduce operational and financial damage.

Cybercrime data highlights the urgency of these investments. In April 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that cybercrime complaints reached 859,532 in 2024. Reported losses exceeded $16.6 billion, marking a 33% increase compared with 2023. This escalation is prompting organizations across industries to seek specialized cybersecurity risk advisory services and more comprehensive resilience programs.

Innovation is also reshaping the market, particularly in digital infrastructure risk consulting. Providers are expanding services for data centers, cloud systems, network infrastructure, and AI-related projects. In January 2026, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd launched a specialized Data Center Risk Advisory practice for hyperscale and AI-driven data center developments. The initiative brings together more than 100 risk engineers and supports over $1 trillion in data center assets worldwide. Its services cover project planning, construction, property protection, cyber risk, operations, and long-term infrastructure resilience.

Strategic acquisitions are supporting geographic expansion and strengthening technical capabilities. In November 2025, UK-based risk and analytics consultancy 4most Europe Limited acquired Netherlands-based VB Risk Advisory B.V. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand 4most's presence in the Netherlands and Northern Europe while enhancing quantitative risk modeling, financial services consulting, and delivery capabilities for banking and insurance clients.

North America dominated the risk advisory services market in 2025, supported by advanced regulatory frameworks, substantial cybersecurity investment, and strong demand for enterprise risk management. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Financial Advisory; Compliance Advisory; Internal Audit; Operational Risk Management; Cyber Risk Management

2) By Client Type: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises; Public Sector; Non Profit Organizations

3) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud Based; Hybrid

4) By Industry: Banking And Financial Services; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Information Technology; Government

Subsegments:

1) By Financial Advisory: Corporate Financial Risk Advisory Services; Investment Risk Advisory Services; Mergers And Acquisitions Risk Advisory Services; Capital Structure Risk Advisory Services

2) By Compliance Advisory: Regulatory Compliance Advisory Services; Environmental Compliance Advisory Services; Tax Compliance Advisory Services; Industry Specific Compliance Advisory Services

3) By Internal Audit: Operational Internal Audit Services; Financial Internal Audit Services; Information Technology Internal Audit Services; Fraud Risk Internal Audit Services

4) By Operational Risk Management: Enterprise Operational Risk Assessment Services; Supply Chain Risk Management Services; Process Risk Evaluation Services; Business Continuity Operational Risk Services

5) By Cyber Risk Management: Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Services; Data Protection And Privacy Risk Services; Incident Response Risk Advisory Services; Threat Intelligence And Monitoring Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Accenture plc

Aon plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Capgemini SE

CGI Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

DXC Technology Company

Ernst & Young Global Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

KPMG International Limited

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

Wipro Limited WTW plc

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