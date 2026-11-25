MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven risk detection, real-time monitoring, integrated governance, proactive resilience planning, regulatory reporting and third-party risk visibility.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Risk Analysis Management Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global risk analysis management market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations strengthen regulatory compliance, operational resilience, cybersecurity oversight, and business continuity planning. The market is projected to grow from $13.89 billion in 2025 to $15.62 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasingly complex regulatory requirements, a higher frequency of operational disruptions, and the broader adoption of enterprise risk management practices. Organizations are also managing more interconnected operations, digital platforms, third-party relationships, and global supply chains, increasing the need for structured risk assessment and mitigation capabilities.

The risk analysis management market is forecast to reach $24.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.0%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for proactive risk mitigation, real-time risk monitoring, integrated risk governance, and data-driven assessment frameworks. Companies are prioritizing organizational resilience and seeking unified platforms that provide timely insights into operational, financial, regulatory, cybersecurity, and third-party risks.

Key risk analysis management market trends include the adoption of integrated enterprise risk management platforms, real-time assessment tools, structured business continuity programs, and advanced compliance reporting capabilities. Organizations are moving away from fragmented and reactive processes in favor of centralized systems that support faster decision-making, improved accountability, and coordinated responses to emerging threats.

Increasing cybersecurity threats are a major driver of market growth. Rapid digital transformation, cloud adoption, remote working models, Internet of Things deployments, artificial intelligence, and interconnected business systems have expanded organizational exposure to cyber risk. Risk analysis management platforms help businesses identify vulnerabilities, prioritize threats, monitor changing conditions, and implement appropriate mitigation measures.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in cybercrime reporting. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of cybercrime complaints reached 859,532 in 2024, while reported losses exceeded $16.6 billion. This represented a 33% increase in losses compared with 2023. Rising financial and operational consequences are encouraging organizations to invest in stronger risk monitoring, governance, and resilience capabilities.

Technology innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Market participants are incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, real-time analytics, and automated workflows into merchant risk management and fraud detection platforms. These capabilities enable organizations to improve onboarding reviews, detect suspicious activity earlier, strengthen regulatory compliance, and increase operational efficiency.

In April 2026, Persistent Systems Limited launched its Merchant Risk Management and Fraud Detection solution, powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The solution applies Agentic AI to multi-signal merchant vetting during onboarding, analyzing business profiles, compliance histories, transaction patterns, and external risk indicators. It also monitors transactions, chargebacks, and third-party signals in real time and can initiate configurable responses, including enhanced monitoring, watch listing, and transaction restrictions, with auditability and governance controls.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting market consolidation and product expansion. In January 2025, Acuity Risk Management Limited acquired Rizikon from Crossword Cybersecurity plc for an undisclosed amount. The transaction enhanced Acuity's STREAM Integrated Risk Manager platform by adding supplier assurance and third-party risk management capabilities. The acquisition also strengthened vendor risk visibility, expanded Acuity's governance, risk, and compliance software portfolio, and created cross-selling opportunities across the combined customer base.

North America was the dominant region in the risk analysis management market in 2025, supported by advanced technology adoption, extensive regulatory requirements, and sustained investment in cybersecurity and enterprise risk management. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the risk analysis management market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Small Enterprises; Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Financial Risk; Operational Risk; Compliance Risk; Strategic Risk; Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Retail; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Risk Assessment And Analysis Software; Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Software; Risk Monitoring And Reporting Software; Predictive Risk Analytics Software

2) By Services: Risk Consulting Services; Implementation And Integration Services; Training And Support Services; Managed Risk Analysis Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Fiserv Inc

S&P Global Inc

ServiceNow Inc

Workiva Inc

Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Moody's Corporation

Experian plc

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Equifax Inc

MSCI Inc

Verisk Analytics Inc

NICE Ltd

FactSet Research Systems Inc

ACI Worldwide Inc

Diligent Corporation

MetricStream Inc LogicManager Inc

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