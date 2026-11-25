MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through LEO/multi-orbit networks, high-throughput anti-jamming links, interoperable systems, portable terminals, and strategic acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Satellite Communication In Defense Sector Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite communication in defense sector market is experiencing strong growth as governments and military organizations prioritize secure, resilient, and high-capacity communication networks. The market is projected to increase from $6.39 billion in 2025 to $6.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by rising defense communication requirements in remote regions, increasing demand for secure long-distance connectivity, and greater military adoption of satellite-based communication systems. The need for reliable communications during military operations, combined with the wider deployment of satellite terminals by defense organizations, has also contributed to sustained market development.

Looking ahead, the satellite communication in defense sector market is forecast to reach $9.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0%. Key growth drivers include increasing investment in resilient military communication networks, rising defense expenditure on satellite infrastructure, and growing demand for high-capacity data transmission. The deployment of multi-orbit defense communication systems and the need for uninterrupted connectivity during contested operations are expected to create additional market opportunities.

Major satellite communication in defense sector market trends include the increasing deployment of multi-orbit architectures, greater adoption of high-throughput satellite technologies, and rising use of protected and anti-jamming communication links. Defense organizations are also investing in interoperable satellite networks and portable communication terminals to improve mobility, operational flexibility, and connectivity across challenging environments.

Rising global defense expenditure remains a significant factor supporting market growth. Heightened geopolitical tensions and regional security risks are encouraging governments to strengthen military capabilities and allocate additional resources to defense preparedness. This investment is accelerating the development, deployment, and modernization of secure satellite networks while improving military communications, surveillance, intelligence capabilities, and operational coordination.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, global defense spending reached $2.63 trillion in 2025, compared with $2.48 trillion in 2024. Spending increased by 2.5% in real terms year over year, highlighting continued government commitments to national security and advanced defense infrastructure. A portion of this expenditure is expected to support next-generation satellite communication systems capable of delivering secure, rapid, and reliable data across military networks.

Innovation in low Earth orbit satellite constellations is reshaping the competitive and technological landscape. Market participants and defense organizations are developing solutions designed to strengthen secure communications, enable real-time data transmission, improve battlefield connectivity, and enhance situational awareness. In September 2025, the US-based Space Development Agency launched its first operational Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites for a next-generation military communication network. The initial deployment included 21 satellites built by York Space Systems and launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The deployment forms part of a planned 154-satellite constellation intended to deliver secure, high-speed data transport capabilities for military operators. Features include laser communication links between satellites and integration with military user terminals, supporting faster information exchange across distributed defense networks.

Strategic acquisitions are also influencing the satellite communication in defense sector market. In May 2023, Viasat acquired Inmarsat Global Limited for $7.3 billion. The transaction combined complementary satellite, spectrum, and terrestrial assets, expanding global connectivity capabilities and strengthening the delivery of secure, high-speed, and dependable communication services across government and commercial markets.

North America was the dominant region in the satellite communication in defense sector market in 2025, supported by substantial defense budgets, advanced space capabilities, and continued investment in secure military networks. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as regional governments modernize defense infrastructure and expand satellite-based capabilities. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Services; Hardware; Software

2) By Platform: Land Based; Airborne; Naval; Space Based

3) By Orbit Type: Low Earth Orbit; Medium Earth Orbit; Geostationary Earth Orbit

4) By Communication Type: Voice Communication; Data Communication; Video Communication; Integrated Communication Systems

5) By Application: Command And Control; Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance; Communication And Data Transfer; Navigation And Positioning; Electronic Warfare

Subsegments:

1) By Services: Communication Services; Managed Services; Consulting Services; Integration Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training Services

2) By Hardware: Satellite Transponders; Antennas; Ground Station Equipment; Satellite Terminals; Modems And Routers; Power Systems

3) By Software: Satellite Network Management Software; Mission Planning Software; Data Processing Software; Communication Management Software; Cybersecurity Software; Analytics Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



L3Harris Technologies Inc

Viasat Inc

SES SA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Iridium Communications Inc

Rocket Lab USA Inc

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

Telesat Corporation

KVH Industries Inc

Impulse Space Inc

AST SpaceMobile Inc

Kepler Communications Inc

AvL Technologies Inc

Skylo Technologies Inc

WORK Microwave GmbH

Ovzon AB

Leaf Space S.r.l.

Satcube AB

PolarSat Inc Quadsat ApS

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