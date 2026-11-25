MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects, the globalThe market is being shaped by the increasing complexity of electrical equipment and the growing preference for engineered interconnection systems over conventional point-to-point wiring and cable assemblies. As electrical equipment becomes more integrated, manufacturers are seeking solutions that simplify assembly, improve consistency, reduce installation complexity, and support efficient use of available space. This is increasing the adoption of laminated busbars as a designed component of the overall electrical architecture rather than as a standard conductive element. The market is also benefiting from growing requirements for product reliability, repeatability, and quality control, particularly in large-scale and high-volume manufacturing environments.

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Laminated Busbar Market Size, Share & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2035

2025 Market Size: USD 1.02 BN

2035 Projected Market Size: USD 2.13 BN

CAGR: 7.3% from 2026-2035

Region Highlight: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Report scope: 297 Market Data Tables, 72 Figures, 326 Pages Key players: Amphenol Corporation (US), Methode Electronics, Inc. (US), Mersen Group (France), Rogers Corporation (US), Sun King Technology Group Limited (China), Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (China), and Ryoden Kasei Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Another notable development is the increasing involvement of laminated busbar manufacturers at the equipment design and development stage. Demand is shifting toward co-engineered solutions, where busbar configurations are developed according to the specific mechanical layout, conductor arrangement, insulation requirements, and manufacturing processes of the customer's equipment. This is changing the competitive landscape by placing greater importance on design support, prototyping, testing, production scalability, and supply-chain capabilities. As a result, companies are increasingly differentiating themselves through engineering depth, manufacturing efficiency, and their ability to support customers throughout the product development and production cycle.

By application, EV Chargers are likely to record the highest CAGR in the Global Laminated Busbar Market during 2026–2035, supported by the rapid expansion of high-power charging infrastructure and the growing adoption of DC fast- and ultra-fast-charging technologies. As charging systems operate at higher voltage and current levels, the need for compact, low-inductance, and thermally efficient power interconnection solutions is increasing. Laminated busbars help address these requirements by reducing wiring complexity, improving power density, and enhancing electrical and thermal performance. The continued expansion of EV charging networks and the transition toward higher-power charging architectures are expected to further accelerate the adoption of laminated busbars during the forecast period.

Polyester held the largest share of the global laminated busbar market in 2025, by insulation material, owing to its balanced combination of electrical insulation performance, mechanical flexibility, thermal stability, and cost-effectiveness. Its suitability for high-volume manufacturing and broad applicability across power electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, energy storage, and industrial equipment continue to support its widespread adoption.

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Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the global laminated busbar market, supported by its established automotive, industrial manufacturing, renewable energy, and electrical equipment sectors. The region's continued focus on electrification and decarbonization is increasing investment in clean-energy technologies, electricity networks, and advanced industrial systems. The European Commission estimates that significant investment will be required to modernize electricity infrastructure, while the expansion of renewable generation and electrification across transport and industry is further increasing the need for advanced electrical and power-electronic equipment.

Europe also benefits from a strong base of technology providers, OEMs, and specialized component manufacturers capable of supporting complex and high-performance electrical applications. The region's emphasis on energy efficiency, system reliability, and industrial decarbonization is encouraging the development of advanced power architectures across transportation, manufacturing, grid infrastructure, and clean-energy systems. In addition, the EU's continued efforts to accelerate electrification, expand renewable energy, and modernize grid infrastructure are expected to sustain demand for laminated busbars, supporting Europe's position as the second-largest regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the global Laminated Busbar Market include Amphenol Corporation (US), Methode Electronics, Inc. (US), Mersen Group (France), Rogers Corporation (US), Sun King Technology Group Limited (China), Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (China), and Ryoden Kasei Co., Ltd. (Japan), and several others.

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