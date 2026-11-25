MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud-based SDN/NFV, centralized automation and scalable virtualized services to cut IT costs, optimize resources and improve application performance.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Software-Defined Networking And Network Function Virtualization Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) market is experiencing exponential growth as enterprises modernize their network infrastructure and adopt more flexible, scalable, and software-driven operating models. The market is projected to increase from $68.54 billion in 2025 to $82.67 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising demand for flexible network infrastructure, wider adoption of virtualized network functions, and the growing need for centralized network management. Increased use of software-driven network administration and greater emphasis on optimizing network resource utilization have also accelerated the deployment of SDN and NFV solutions across enterprise and telecommunications environments.

The software-defined networking and network function virtualization market is forecast to reach $172.49 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for automated network orchestration, programmable networking infrastructure, scalable network architectures, virtualized network services, and cost-effective network operations.

Key SDN and NFV market trends include the adoption of intent-based networking, increased use of network automation and orchestration technologies, and the expansion of programmable network infrastructure. Demand for network slicing and service chaining capabilities is also rising as service providers and enterprises seek to customize network performance, improve service delivery, and support increasingly complex digital workloads.

Enterprise cloud adoption is a major factor contributing to market expansion. Organizations continue to migrate applications, storage, and processing workloads to cloud environments to lower technology costs, reduce dependence on physical infrastructure, and limit ongoing maintenance and upgrade expenses. This transition is increasing demand for flexible, scalable, and automated networking systems capable of supporting dynamic workload allocation, efficient resource management, and reliable connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Cloud adoption data highlights the scale of this opportunity. According to Eurostat, 52.74% of enterprises in the European Union used paid cloud computing services in 2025, primarily for email, office software, and file storage. This represented an increase compared with 2023 and demonstrates the continuing shift toward cloud-based enterprise operations. As cloud deployments expand, SDN and NFV technologies are becoming increasingly important for managing distributed resources, automating network policies, and maintaining consistent connectivity.

Technology providers are responding by developing advanced software-defined enterprise networking platforms that improve network agility, centralized management, scalability, cybersecurity, and application performance. In October 2024, Orange S.A. launched SD-WAN Essentials based on Ekinops technology. The offering supports secure, scalable, and centrally managed networking across distributed business locations and cloud environments. Designed for small and medium-sized businesses, the solution provides simplified network administration, improved application performance, and scalable connectivity through software-defined and virtualized networking capabilities.

Merger and acquisition activity is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In July 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired Juniper Networks for $14 billion. The acquisition is intended to expand HPE's networking portfolio, support growth in artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud markets, and strengthen its ability to deliver an integrated, cloud-native, AI-powered networking and IT infrastructure ecosystem. The transaction also enhances HPE's position in the SDN and NFV market through Juniper Networks' established software-defined networking and network functions virtualization capabilities.

North America was the dominant region in the software-defined networking and network function virtualization market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by ongoing digital transformation, cloud infrastructure investment, telecommunications modernization, and expanding enterprise connectivity requirements. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the software-defined networking and network function virtualization market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Government And Defense; Manufacturing; Retail And E-Commerce; Energy And Utilities; Transportation And Logistics; Media And Entertainment; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Software Defined Networking Switches; Network Interface Cards; Servers; Routers; Network Appliances

2) By Software: Software Defined Networking Controllers; Network Function Virtualization Platforms; Virtual Network Functions; Network Management Software; Network Orchestration Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration And Deployment Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Managed Network Services; Training And Education Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Arista Networks Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Amdocs Limited

NEC Corporation

Extreme Networks Inc.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

H3C Technologies Co. Limited Pica8 Inc.

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