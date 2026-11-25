(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded partnership builds on years of technology collaboration and extends the relationship into a broader corporate and marketing partnership JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Fiber, a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced an expanded relationship with the Jacksonville Jaguars, building on the organizations' long-standing technology relationship. The expanded relationship builds on years of Uniti Fiber supporting the Jaguars' evolving technology needs and extends the partnership beyond services into a broader corporate and marketing relationship, including game-day brand visibility and hospitality opportunities. It represents a natural next step for two organizations with a shared focus on reliability, performance and staying ready for what's next.

“Uniti Fiber has been a valuable technology partner for our organization,” said Michael Webb, Jaguars chief information officer.“As our business and technology needs evolve, our long-standing relationship with Uniti Fiber gives us peace of mind. Their commitment to reliability, scalability, and service helps us keep pace with the demands of our business and adapt as our needs change.”



For Uniti Fiber, the expanded relationship reflects its commitment to building connections that go beyond infrastructure. By combining the foundation of an established technology relationship with a broader corporate and marketing partnership, Uniti Fiber and the Jaguars have an opportunity to deepen their connection and bring the relationship to life in new ways.

"The strongest partnerships are built on proven results," said Kate Inman, regional vice president, Florida, Uniti Fiber. "Since 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars have trusted Uniti Fiber to support their operations with the reliability, responsiveness, and performance they need to succeed. We're proud to expand that relationship and continue helping them deliver exceptional experiences, operate efficiently, and prepare for future growth."

The expanded partnership reinforces Uniti Fiber's focus on helping organizations stay connected, adapt to changing business demands and build a foundation for what comes next.

About Uniti Fiber

Uniti Fiber, a business unit of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT), delivers customized, always-on enterprise-grade fiber, ethernet, dark fiber, voice and unified communications, colocation and a suite of managed connectivity solutions reaching more than 375,000 business, state and local government and education locations in 35 markets across six states in the Southeastern U.S. Additional information about Uniti Fiber is available at uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn.

Uniti Fiber Contact

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

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