MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering EHS and Operations Professionals with Site Intelligence Education to Drive Safety and Operational Efficiency

Dublin, Ireland and Boston, MA, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protex AI has launched its latest educational initiative: Delivering Success with Site Intelligence. This new online certification is tailored for the people responsible for making industrial AI deliver results on the ground. The three-module course shows leaders how to agree what "better" means before a deployment goes live, build a measurable Success Plan, and embed Site Intelligence into the weekly and monthly routines their sites already run.







Protex AI Launches Site Intelligence New Certification

As companies across the supply chain adopt industrial and physical AI, safety and operations leaders face a common challenge: the technology is in place, but measurable improvements have yet to follow. Closing that gap requires active program management, with a shared definition of success, clear ownership and a consistent process for acting on insights and measuring results.

The certification builds on Protex AI's first course, The AI-Ready EHS Leader Certification, launched in June 2026, which helped safety leaders understand and adopt safety AI. The new course goes a step further, showing safety and operations leaders how to deliver and prove practical results with Site Intelligence once it is on the floor. Learners finish with a Success Plan for a real use case, not just a certificate.

The curriculum includes three core modules:



Defining Success: Traces executive-level business priorities down to specific, measurable problems on the site floor. Learners identify key stakeholders, align safety and operations teams, and draft clear success criteria that connect results directly to business outcomes.

Building a Success Plan: Learners set operational review rhythms, assign cross-functional owners, and establish the concrete evidence required to expand the program across new sites and use cases. Putting Your Success Plan into Practice: Applies the Continuous Improvement DMAIC methodology (Define, Measure, Analyse, Improve, Control) to seamlessly integrate Site Intelligence into daily floor, shift, site, and network routines. Learners complete root-cause investigations, log owned corrective actions, and build automated reporting to lock in gains and prevent risk creep.

"Technology is only as valuable as the changes it drives. This certification gives EHS and Operations leaders the exact framework to define success, track meaningful progress, and empower their teams to build safer, more efficient sites every single day. With practical guidance throughout the course, it gives a clear path to deliver and prove results as one team” said Dan Hobbs, CEO at Protex AI.

Upon completion, participants earn the Site Intelligence Certified Designation, certifying their ability to align EHS and operations teams, quantify financial ROI, and lead data-driven site wide initiatives.

Enrollment is now open, and EHS managers, safety directors, operations leaders, and enterprise risk executives can register for free at

About Protex AI

Protex AI is an industrial AI company that helps organizations run smarter, safer operations. Its Site Intelligence Platform connects cameras, systems and operational data into a continuous stream of leading indicators, applying computer vision and generative AI to physical operations. Protex AI has offices in Dublin and Boston.

Press Inquiries

Dermot Hurley

dermot.hurley [at] protex.ai



5th Floor

77 Summer Street

Boston

MA 02110