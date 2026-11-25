MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership opens Everli to Revolut's more than 6 million customers in Italy, who can now pay for their weekly shop in seconds with Revolut Pay and earn RevPoints funded entirely by Revolut

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everli Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVRL) ("Everli"), a leading e-grocery technology and fulfillment platform in Italy, has partnered with Revolut, the global fintech with more than 80 million customers worldwide, bringing Revolut Pay, with one-click checkout and RevPoints rewards, to grocery delivery in Italy. Everli customers across Italy can now pay with Revolut Pay on every order, in the Everli app and on the website, from all of Everli's partner retailers.

The partnership also opens Everli to Revolut's customer base. Revolut has more than 6 million customers in Italy, its fourth-largest market worldwide, and they can now use a payment method they already use every day for their grocery shopping. For Everli, that is a large audience of digital-first consumers to reach, with a checkout that makes a first order faster and RevPoints, Revolut's loyalty program funded entirely by Revolut, that make repeat orders more rewarding.

"We are committed to making Everli the most convenient way to shop for groceries for every type of customer, and we are delivering on that one step at a time. With Revolut Pay, our customers can pay for the weekly shop in one click and earn RevPoints that Revolut funds entirely. For Everli, a faster checkout means more completed orders, and we expect those rewards to support basket size, retention and subscription sign-ups. Revolut Pay also puts Everli in front of millions of Italians who already use Revolut every day. Convenience for our customers and growth for Everli go together," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Everli.

RevPoints are subject to Revolut's terms and eligibility.

About Everli

Everli is a major e-grocery technology & fulfillment platform in Italy, seamlessly connecting consumers with their favorite grocery retailers through a fully integrated digital marketplace. By managing the entire logistics chain, from online ordering to in-store picking and last-mile delivery, Everli empowers retailers to offer a premium online shopping experience without the need for additional infrastructure, staffing, or operational changes. Its model is built on exclusive partnerships with the country's top grocery chains, ensuring broad product availability and trusted brand access for consumers. At the heart of Everli's operations is a dedicated network of trained shoppers who ensure accuracy, freshness, and reliability with every order. Everli's union-endorsed delivery framework reinforces its commitment to fair labor practices while supporting consistent service quality at scale. For more about Everli, visit You can also follow Everli on LinkedIn

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Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership described in this press release and its expected effect on Everli's customers, operations and growth. Everli's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this press release. When this press release uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of Everli to implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Everli's recently completed business combination with Melar, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Everli to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (3) the ability to maintain the listing of Everli's securities on Nasdaq; (4) the costs of operating as a public company and the ability of Everli to remain current with its SEC filings; (5) Everli's reliance on its retail partners, payment providers and other third parties, including the continued availability and terms of the third-party services described in this press release; (6) competition and changes in consumer demand in the markets in which Everli operates; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Everli; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the risk that additional capital needed to support Everli's business or operations may not be raised on favorable terms or at all; (10) general economic conditions in Italy and Europe; and (11) other risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Everli.



The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Everli's registration statement and other documents filed by Everli from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. There may be additional risks that Everli presently does not know, or that Everli currently believes are immaterial, that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For these reasons, among others, investors and other interested persons are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Past performance by Everli's management team and its affiliates is not a guarantee of future performance. Everli undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.