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MojoAuth Identity Provider gives consumer brands one phishing-resistant passwordless login across web, mobile, and partner apps via OIDC and SAML 2.0

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MojoAuth, a passwordless authentication platform for consumer applications, today announced the general availability of its Identity Provider (IdP) capability, which allows companies running several consumer apps or brands to give customers a single passwordless login across all of them. The capability issues OpenID Connect (OIDC) tokens and SAML 2.0 assertions from one MojoAuth tenant, so a shopper, subscriber, or player signs in once with a passkey, magic link, or one-time code and moves between connected web, mobile, and partner applications without creating new credentials.The announcement arrives during the highest-risk weeks of the year for consumer logins. Security researchers consistently report that credential stuffing and account takeover attempts intensify around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the December holidays, when attackers test leaked username and password lists against retail and subscription login pages. Fraud prevention firm Sift reported that account takeover attack rates rose from 1.64% to 1.87% during the 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.Why Separate Logins Have Become a Security and Scaling ProblemConsumer companies that grew through new apps, acquisitions, or regional brands often run a separate login system for each property. Every additional password database adds another target for credential stuffing, another password reset queue, and another sign-up form where customers abandon checkout. Engineering teams also carry the cost of scaling each login system independently during traffic spikes.MojoAuth's IdP consolidates these systems. Each connected application validates a single MojoAuth session, while access rules, session timeouts, and step-up multi-factor authentication are managed from one console. OIDC and SAML 2.0 can run side by side from the same tenant, allowing teams to migrate one application at a time rather than in a single cutover."Consumers now expect to sign in once and be recognized everywhere a brand shows up, and attackers expect brands to leave at least one old password login exposed," said Dev Kumar, co-founder and CEO of MojoAuth. "The Identity Provider capability lets a consumer company retire those scattered password databases and put every app behind one passwordless sign-in that holds up on the busiest shopping day of the year."Passkey Adoption Supports the ShiftConsumer readiness for passwordless sign-in has grown quickly in 2026. The FIDO Alliance's Passkey Index, published in October 2026, found that passkeys now account for 36% of successful sign-ins across participating consumer services, up from 26% the previous year. The Alliance's State of Passkeys 2026 report found that 75% of consumers have enabled passkeys on at least some accounts.Platform changes are also prompting companies to revisit customer identity. Microsoft stopped selling Azure AD B2C to new customers in May 2025 and has stated that new feature development is now limited to Microsoft Entra External ID, leading many B2C teams to evaluate their options.Scale and Security SpecificationsMojoAuth reports processing more than 500 million logins and more than 14 million authentication requests per day for over 5,000 businesses. The platform has been load tested at 25,000 logins per second on its shared infrastructure and supports up to 150,000 requests per second on dedicated Private Cloud deployments, with a 99.99% uptime SLA on Enterprise plans.Key capabilities available alongside the IdP include:- Passkeys, magic links, email, SMS, and WhatsApp one-time codes, social login, One Tap, and mobile silent authentication through one API- Step-up multi-factor authentication when risk signals increase- MojoShield Zero-Store, an option that keeps personally identifiable information off MojoAuth servers- SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliances, with support for GDPR and CCPA requirements- Integrations with 96 frameworks and platformsDevelopers can start on MojoAuth's no-cost tier, which covers up to 25,000 monthly active users for one-time code and passwordless login. Passkeys and advanced options are available on paid plans. More information is available at .About MojoAuthMojoAuth is a passwordless authentication platform for consumer apps, headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2021 and led by CEO Dev Kumar, MojoAuth gives developers a single API for passkeys, magic links, email, SMS, and WhatsApp one-time codes, social login, One Tap, and mobile silent authentication.The company reports more than 5,000 business customers, over 500 million logins processed, and more than 14 million authentication requests daily. MojoAuth is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliant. Learn more at .Media Contact

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MojoAuth Brings Passwordless Single Sign-On to Multi-App Consumer Brands as Holiday Account Takeover Risk Peaks News Provided By Compile7 Media November 25, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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