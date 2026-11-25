Automotive Electric Tailgate Market Report 2026

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The Business Research Company's Global Automotive Electric Tailgate Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive electric tailgate market has experienced swift growth recently, reflecting a broader push toward smarter and more convenient vehicle features. This sector's expansion aligns with evolving consumer preferences and advances in vehicle technology, particularly in SUVs and luxury models. Let's explore the market's size, key drivers, segments, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and leading companies shaping its future.

Automotive Electric Tailgate Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The automotive electric tailgate market has seen significant gains in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth has been fueled by increasing demand for vehicle convenience features, wider adoption of power-operated closures, a surge in SUV production, growing consumer preference for hands-free vehicle access, and more extensive integration of electronic components in vehicles. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $3.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8%. Factors contributing to this future growth include greater demand for premium convenience systems, rising use of electric tailgates in passenger vehicles, advancements in safety functionalities, and a growing automotive aftermarket focusing on power tailgate upgrades. Trends expected to shape the market encompass the adoption of hands-free systems, anti-pinch safety features, power lift and soft-closing mechanisms, dual-motor tailgate setups, and remote keyless tailgate operations.

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How Increasing Electric Vehicle Adoption Fuels Market Expansion

The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major force driving the automotive electric tailgate market forward. EVs, which operate fully or partially on electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries, are gaining traction due to heightened environmental awareness. Consumers, corporations, and governments are motivated to cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels by embracing cleaner transportation options. As EV adoption rises, so does the need for advanced convenience and smart access features like electric tailgates. Automakers are increasingly integrating automated, energy-efficient components to enhance the EV ownership experience. For example, the US Energy Information Administration reported that approximately 22% of light-duty vehicles sold in the United States in 2025 were hybrid, battery electric, or plug-in hybrid, up from 20% in 2024. This upward trend in EV sales is directly boosting demand for electric tailgate systems.

Additional Drivers propelling the Market Forward

Besides EV adoption, the market benefits from a surge in SUV and luxury vehicle production, segments that often prioritize advanced convenience features. Consumers' growing preference for hands-free and automated vehicle access solutions also plays a significant role. Furthermore, the increasing integration of electronic vehicle components supports the widespread use of electric tailgates. Together, these factors create a favorable environment for sustained market growth.

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Primary Segment Categories Steering Automotive Electric Tailgate Market Growth

This market is segmented into several key categories:

1) By Component: Control Module, Electric Motor, Sensor, Power Lift Actuator, Wiring Harness, and Other Components

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Sport Utility Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Luxury Vehicles

3) By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum, Composite Materials, and Other Material Types

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket

Within these, subcategories include control modules like Tailgate Electronic Control Units and Smart Tailgate Control Units; electric motors such as Spindle Drive and Brushless DC Motors; sensors including Anti-Pinch and Proximity Sensors; various types of power lift actuators; an assortment of wiring harnesses; and other components like power latches and remote key fob receivers.

Innovative Trends Boosting Opportunities in the Automotive Electric Tailgate Sector

Industry leaders are actively developing cutting-edge vehicle access solutions to improve convenience, personalization, and smart functionality. Intelligent electric tailgate systems use electric motors, sensors, and vehicle control units to automatically open and close tailgates based on user commands or proximity detection. For instance, in April 2025, German supplier Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG introduced its Smart Cockpit System at Auto Shanghai 2025. This system combines ultra-wideband and millimeter-wave radar technologies to enable seamless human-vehicle interaction, including occupant detection and automatic tailgate operation. Such innovations highlight how integrating sensing technologies with electronic access systems is creating more intuitive and intelligent ways for drivers to interact with their vehicles.

Regional Markets Showcasing Strong Performance and Growth Potential

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for automotive electric tailgates and is expected to continue as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report also covers other key areas including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

Leading Companies Defining the Automotive Electric Tailgate Market

The market features several prominent players driving innovation and growth, including Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, FORVIA SE, Valeo SE, Magna International Inc., Aisin Corporation, OPmobility SE, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Stabilus SE, Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Inteva Products LLC, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, WITTE Automotive GmbH, STRATTEC Security Corporation, ADAC Automotive Inc., HI-LEX Corporation, Kiekert AG, Alpha Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corporation, Minda Corporation Limited, Autoease Technology Co. Ltd., and Pektron Group Limited. These companies are at the forefront of developing and supplying advanced electric tailgate systems and associated technologies.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Automotive Electric Tailgate Market Size Forecast To Cross $3.32 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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