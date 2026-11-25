CertiProf LLC | ITCC Meeting

Drawing on ITCC research presented in California, CertiProf outlines how employers can assess promotion readiness as AI changes job responsibilities.

- Santiago Gaviria, Press Media ManagerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CertiProf, a member of the IT Certification Council (ITCC), is sharing a three-step approach for employers evaluating internal candidates for technology roles. Employers can use IT certifications to support promotion decisions by defining what the next role requires, selecting a credential aligned with those responsibilities and asking the employee to demonstrate readiness through a job-relevant assignment.The recommendations follow the 2026 ITCC Fall Member Meeting in Santa Clara, California, where the council presented its Future of IT Certification study. Among the IT respondents surveyed, 91% expected certifications to be important in promoting technology employees over the next five years. The finding reflects how those respondents expect to use credentials in future promotion decisions.“An employee can be excellent in their current role and still need a chance to demonstrate the judgment the next role requires,” said Santiago Gaviria, Press Media Manager at CertiProf.“A relevant certification gives the employee a clear development target. A practical assignment gives the manager evidence of how that person would handle the responsibility.”What changes when an employee moves into the next role?Start by identifying two or three decisions the employee will be expected to own. An analyst moving into an AI project leadership role, for example, might need to define what a successful pilot looks like, assign responsibility for reviewing AI-generated outputs and decide when a project needs further review. Writing those expectations down gives the employee and manager a common basis for discussing readiness.Which AI certification fits the employee's next responsibilities?CertiProf's AI portfolio covers foundational, applied and oversight roles. For an employee moving into project delivery, the AI Project Manager Foundation Professional certification is one option to consider. For someone taking on oversight, AI Governance Professional or AI Risk Manager Professional may align more closely with the role. CertiProf also offers ISO/IEC 42001 Foundation for professionals building knowledge of AI management systems.How can a manager verify readiness before a promotion?Give the employee a short assignment that mirrors work in the next role. An aspiring AI project lead could review a proposed pilot and prepare a one-page recommendation that defines success criteria, assigns ownership for output review and identifies an issue that should be escalated. Managers can score the work against shared criteria: clarity of the recommendation, quality of the evidence and judgment about when to escalate.“The question I brought back from Santa Clara was, 'What problem does this solve for the employer?' For internal promotions, it gives managers a clearer way to see who is ready to take on a new responsibility and what support each employee needs to get there,” Gaviria said.HR and learning and development teams can use the approach to document what an employee learned, what they demonstrated and where they need more practice. As AI changes job responsibilities, that record gives managers a concrete basis for promotion and development conversations.Source: IT Certification Council, Research Study 2026.About CertiProfCertiProf is a professional certification body and a member of the IT Certification Council. Its portfolio includes credentials in artificial intelligence, project management, cybersecurity and management systems, with more than 11 years of experience worldwide. Learn more about its artificial intelligence certifications.

Santiago Gaviria

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CertiProf Shares How IT Certifications Can Support Internal Promotions News Provided By CertiProf LLC November 25, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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