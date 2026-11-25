INVISION magazine

New annual initiative recognizes emerging leaders in optometry and opticianry, with applications open through February 1, 2027.

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INVISION Magazine is now accepting applications for its inaugural Next Generation of Optical Leaders program, a new annual initiative designed to identify, recognize and elevate promising students and early-career professionals who are helping shape the future of optometry and opticianry. Applications are open now through February 1, 2027, with the first class of honorees to be featured in INVISION's May 2027 print issue and online at invisionmag.As the optical industry navigates a generational transition, the program aims to identify individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential, initiative and commitment to the profession. By recognizing emerging talent early in their careers, INVISION hopes to strengthen the future of independent and private practice eyecare while creating meaningful connections between rising professionals, mentors, employers and industry partners.“There are many awards out there for exceptional scholars but the best leaders are not necessarily always the best students,” says Deirdre Carroll, editor-in-chief of INVISION Magazine.“We're looking for those students, apprentices, and new graduates that always stepped up to manage group projects, commanded the room during presentations, and ran the most engaged clubs on campus. The people we'll see on the speaker circuits, advisory boards, and industry award rosters in a decade or two, and the voices that will help shape the future of the profession. That is who our Next Generation of Optical Leaders program is built for.”Recognizing Leadership Beyond the ClassroomUnlike traditional academic awards, the Next Generation of Optical Leaders program recognizes individuals whose contributions demonstrate leadership potential both inside and outside the classroom.Eligible candidates include third- and fourth-year optometry students; recent graduates less than two years out of optometry school; and opticianry students, apprentices and mentees.Candidates should demonstrate leadership through academics, community service, campus involvement, professional associations, mentorship, innovation, advocacy or other activities that reflect their commitment to advancing the profession. Individuals may nominate themselves or be identified through schools, associations and industry partners.Those selected for the inaugural 2027 class will be profiled in INVISION Magazine's May 2027 print issue and online, providing national visibility and opportunities to connect with established professionals across the optical industry.Creating Connections and Cultivating Future LeadersThe Next Generation of Optical Leaders program is designed to do more than recognize individual achievements. It seeks to help promising professionals build the relationships, visibility and opportunities needed to become influential voices in the industry.Through national recognition and exposure to the broader optical community, honorees can expand their professional networks, connect with potential mentors and employers, and gain credibility as they begin their careers.For optometry schools, opticianry programs and professional associations, the initiative offers an opportunity to celebrate standout students and graduates while contributing to the long-term development of the profession's leadership pipeline. The program also reflects INVISION's longstanding commitment to supporting independent eyecare professionals and helping private practices remain competitive in an evolving industry.Industry Partnership Supports Emerging Opticianry TalentAs part of the initiative, INVISION has partnered with the United Opticians Association (UOA) through its Student to Leadership initiative, supported by HOYA Vision Care, to recognize and support emerging leaders in opticianry.As Gwen Cooper, Executive Director, United Opticians Association, says,“We often think about who will carry opticianry forward. Our Student to Leadership program gives students, apprentices, and emerging professionals a way to engage with the industry early and see a path for themselves in this profession. UOA wants them to know there is a place for them here.”The partnership brings together complementary efforts to identify promising talent across both optometry and opticianry, creating opportunities for the next generation of optical professionals to gain recognition and build meaningful industry connections.INVISION is also encouraging optometry schools, educators, professional associations and industry partners to help identify deserving candidates and share the opportunity with their students, recent graduates and professional networks.Applications for the inaugural 2027 Next Generation of Optical Leaders class are now open and will be accepted through February 1, 2027.Eligible optometry students and recent graduates can apply directly at:Opticianry students, apprentices and mentees should apply through INVISION's partner initiative, the UOA Student to Leadership Travel Grant powered by HOYA Vision Care:Schools, educators, association leaders and industry professionals are encouraged to share the application opportunities with individuals who demonstrate initiative, leadership and a commitment to the future of eyecare.About INVISION MagazineNow in its 12th year, INVISION Magazine helps North America's independently owned eyecare professionals improve their businesses by providing them with smart ideas they can put directly into action each month and daily online at invisionmag. INVISION is published by SmartWork Media, which also publishes INSTORE, PETS+, Signs of The Times, VMSD, Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines. Learn more at invisionmag.For questions about the program, candidate nominations or potential partnerships and sponsorships, contact:

Deirdre Carrol

Editor-in-Chief, INVISION Magazine

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INVISION Magazine Opens Applications for 2027 Next Generation of Optical Leaders Program News Provided By SmartWork Media November 25, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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