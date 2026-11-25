MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's revenue during the current financial year has registered a growth of 18.7 per cent, officials said on Wednesday.

The state's revenue, including special margin, reached Rs 74,342 crore so far during the current financial year with an increase of Rs 11,738 crore, registering an overall growth of 18.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Against the annual target of Rs 1,27,506 crore, the State achieved 58 per cent of its revenue target by November 23, officials informed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a review meeting.

During a review of revenue-generating departments at the Secretariat, he directed departments to focus on increasing revenue without imposing any additional tax burden on people. He said greater transparency, online systems and reforms across various departments have contributed to the growth in government revenue.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that government initiatives have helped curb revenue leakages and rectify systemic shortcomings, resulting in improved performance.

The outcomes of development programmes being implemented across different regions of the State should be reflected in revenue growth, he said.

An AI-based system is being introduced for property tax collection across 123 Urban Local Bodies. The Commercial Taxes Department has been using an AI stack across four of its divisions since April this year. AI is being utilised for scrutiny of tax returns, audits, inspections and legal matters to improve efficiency and strengthen revenue collection.

Tax revenue increased by Rs 10,104 crore, rising from Rs 53,692 crore during the corresponding period last year to Rs 63,796 crore this year. Revenue growth stood at 18.8 per cent in tax collections and 31.3 per cent in non-tax revenue.

According to officials, Commercial Taxes Department revenue increased by 18.3 per cent to Rs 5,917 crore. GST revenue registered 18.1 per cent growth, increasing by Rs 3,694 crore. Excise Department revenue, including Special Margin, reached Rs 20,083 crore, registering 19.6 per cent growth with an increase of Rs 3,287 crore over last year.

Stamps and Registration revenue increased by 16.6 per cent to Rs 8,020 crore. Revenue from taxes on vehicle purchases and registrations grew by 17.3 per cent to Rs 3,649 crore. Revenue from the Mines and Geology Department increased by 13.2 per cent to Rs 2,086 crore. Forest Department revenue grew by 22.3 per cent to Rs 22 crore.

Non-tax revenue increased from Rs 1,330 crore to Rs 2,091 crore. Panchayat tax revenue stood at Rs 238 crore between April 1 and November 20. Tax revenue collected by Urban Local Bodies reached Rs 2,365 crore up to November 20 this year, officials informed the Chief Minister.