MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police Manish Joshi to launch a comprehensive drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators residing in the Indo-Bangladesh border district so that arrangements can be made to deport them to their native country.

Addressing a gathering in Cooch Behar during his visit to participate in the historic Rashmela festival, the Chief Minister instructed the district police chief to go all out in tracking down illegal infiltrators still staying in the border region.

"Illegal Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators have no place in this state. They have to return to their own country. However, Hindus who have come from other places facing religious oppression are not infiltrators. They are refugees. The police superintendent should ensure that the illegal Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators still staying in the district should be tracked and then sent back to their native land through the same route through which they came to West Bengal. However, the same thing is not applicable for Hindu refugees. We will shelter them," Adhikari said.

He also instructed the district police to work in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to tighten border management and curb unlawful activities along the frontier.

"The BSF has been given the necessary land. Once the work of erecting barbed fencing is completed, all kinds of cross-border smuggling will have to be stopped completely. Illegal madrasas, cannabis cultivation, fake currency imports and narcotics smuggling will have to be stopped at the border areas," the Chief Minister asserted.

Simultaneously, Adhikari directed law enforcement officials to enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy against crimes targeting women, stating that the police have been granted a free hand to deal firmly with offenders.

"Even if someone raises his finger towards any mother and sister, that finger will be broken. I have given the police a free hand in such matters," he warned.

During his address, the Chief Minister also recalled an attack on his convoy in the region last year during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, remarking that he had endured a great deal in the past.