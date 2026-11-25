MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Indian rupee climbed to its highest level of the current financial year on Wednesday with renewed momentum after a day's gap, supported by record foreign portfolio inflows into domestic equities, lower crude oil prices and improved dollar supply-demand conditions.

The rupee opened higher at 92.74 per US dollar, against Monday's close of 92.91, and extended gains during the session to an eight-month high of 92.1850.

The currency settled at 92.23, up 0.7 per cent on the day and it has gained 2.9 per cent in November till date. Indian financial markets were shut on Tuesday for a holiday.

The gains came as Indian equity benchmarks surged on Wednesday on the back of renewed foreign buying and easing crude prices. Foreign investors have invested a record $14.28 billion in Indian equities so far this month, driven by a rotation away from technology and AI-linked global stocks.

The rotation away from AI theme placed India's benchmark indices on course for their best monthly gain since April 2020.

Market participants said that the rupee is likely to maintain a positive bias, with USD/INR potentially testing the 91.50–92 zone.

A recent report said that India is emerging as an unlikely beneficiary of a shift in global investor sentiment away from artificial intelligence-linked markets especially after market rout following the Nvidia fallout, driven in part by tighter US restrictions on advanced chip exports.

The report from South China Morning Post said investors have begun rotating capital away from technology-heavy markets such as Taiwan and South Korea amid concerns over the sustainability of AI-related spending and earnings.

The November 3 US midterm election prompted concerns of stricter AI-related policies in the United States, while several Asian markets have declined amid a broader technology sell-off.

-IANS

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