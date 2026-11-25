MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) Describing criticism as a“tonic” for the government, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said constructive dialogue between the government and the media is essential for strengthening democracy, while calling for collective efforts to achieve the goals of a developed and drug-free India.

Addressing a journalists' 'Snehmilan' ceremony organised in Gandhinagar on the occasion of the New Year, Patel said the media and the government should maintain mutual dialogue, cooperation and a constructive approach, adding that journalists could never be separate from the government.

“Criticism is like a tonic for the government,” he said, emphasising that feedback from journalists could help improve governance and strengthen democratic institutions.

Extending New Year greetings to members of the media fraternity, Patel called for coordinated efforts to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat by 2047" and "Nasha Mukt Bharat".

"Everyone has a dual responsibility in building a developed India, contributing through their own actions and motivating other members of society to work towards the same objective," he emphasised.

The Chief Minister said the state government had prepared a roadmap to achieve the goal of "Viksit Bharat by 2047" and expected constructive suggestions and participation from different sections of society to make the development journey more comprehensive and result-oriented.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who was also present at the event, appreciated the media's contribution to Gujarat's development and said journalists had emerged as a responsible medium for providing accurate information to the public and highlighting shortcomings in the government's functioning.

"Under Patel's leadership, the state government and journalists are working together as 'Team Gujarat' to strengthen the state," Sanghavi said.

He said the role of journalists should extend beyond considerations of TRPs, with the media focusing on public interest, the welfare of citizens and bringing issues requiring the government's attention to the forefront.

Sanghavi urged journalists to bring any shortcomings in government functioning to the notice of the authorities, while calling for collective efforts that would not adversely affect the interests of the state or its people.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, members of the state Cabinet and BJP state president and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma attended the ceremony. Other government officials, organisational office-bearers and senior journalists were also present.