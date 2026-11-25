MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) Continuing its sustained crackdown against narcotics trafficking and substance abuse, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday registered three separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested five alleged drug peddlers, and seized approximately 11.54 kilograms of charas-like substance along with 5 kilograms of dried cannabis leaves.

According to an official police statement, the enforcement drives were carried out across the Chadoora and Khansahib areas of the district.

In the first operation, a patrolling team from Police Station Chadoora intercepted a suspect who attempted to flee upon spotting the personnel. A subsequent search led to the recovery of approximately 40 grams of a charas-like substance and 5 kilograms of dried cannabis leaves from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Aabid Nabi Wani, son of Ghulam Nabi Wani, a resident of Chadoora. A case (FIR No. 194/2026) under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Chadoora.

In a second operation, acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal processing and sale of narcotics at Ganharwadi Hapat Bech in Arizal, Police Station Khansahib registered a case (FIR No. 221/2026) under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act and dispatched a special team to the spot. During the raid, four individuals were caught allegedly preparing stick-shaped packets of charas powder using corn husks for illicit distribution.

Although the suspects attempted to escape upon noticing the approaching police team, they were apprehended after a brief chase. Searches conducted in the presence of independent witnesses yielded approximately 1.6 kilograms of a charas-like substance, alongside corn husks, a steel plate, and a roll of thread used for packaging.

The four accused have been identified as Ruvaid Ahmad Khan of Gutlipora, Arizal; Rayees Ahmad Sheikh of Kangripora, Hardpanzoo; and Sajid Ahmad Sheikh and Aamir Rehman Sheikh, both residents of Pethzengam.

In a separate raid in Khansahib, police received specific inputs that Abdul Majeed Ganie, son of Mohammad Ismail of Arigam, had concealed contraband inside his residence and granary for distribution among local youth. Following the registration of FIR No. 228/2026 under Sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act, officers searched his residential premises and outhouse in the presence of independent witnesses, recovering approximately 9.5 kilograms of powdered charas-like substance. The contraband was seized and sealed on the spot in accordance with legal procedures.

Police stated that further investigations are underway across all three cases to trace the source of the narcotics, establish forward and backward supply linkages, and apprehend other individuals involved in the illegal trade.