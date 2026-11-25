MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat and a hammer following a road altercation near Sarai Kale Khan Flyover in the national capital on Wednesday, leaving both injured, police said.

According to preliminary information shared by police, the incident took place when the victims, identified as Vikram (39) and Arun (22), were returning home after completing their duty at the hospital's Medical Records Section on a silver-coloured Apache motorcycle.

During their journey, a white Hyundai Creta allegedly came into contact with their motorcycle. Following the incident, two occupants of the car reportedly stepped out and got into an altercation with the motorcycle riders, said the police.

The situation allegedly escalated into a physical assault, with the accused attacking both men using a baseball bat and a hammer. They reportedly struck the victims on their heads, causing injuries.

A PCR call was received through emergency number 112 at around 4.10 p.m. from a caller identified as Ankit Mavi, a private driver, regarding a quarrel and assault near the flyover.

Following the call, a daily diary entry, DD No. 77A, was recorded at Sunlight Colony police station. Both injured persons were immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

Vikram, son of Sevaram, is a resident of Shastri Nagar in Ghaziabad, while Arun, son of Vikram, lives in Govindpuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the identities and whereabouts of the occupants of the car were being verified. An FIR is being registered under Sections 109, 309 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the altercation, the individual roles of the accused and the motive behind the assault. Further details are awaited.