MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has confirmed its decision to allocate $10 million from the state budget to establish a special international trust fund for the preservation of Lake Issyk-Kul, President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Brian Williams in Bishkek on November 25, according to the presidential press service.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Brian Williams on his appointment and highlighted the importance of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations in promoting international peace and security, as well as sustainable development.

The president noted that Williams' term of office coincides with an important stage in Kyrgyzstan's international engagement following the country's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028. He expressed confidence that Williams' professional experience would help elevate Kyrgyzstan-UN cooperation to a new level.

During the meeting, Sadyr Japarov outlined three priority areas of cooperation with the UN.

The first concerns promoting the mountain agenda internationally. He noted that Kyrgyzstan would host the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, in October 2027, as part of the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions for 2023–2027.

The second priority is establishing a special international trust fund for Lake Issyk-Kul. Sadyr Japarov described the lake as an important part of both Kyrgyzstan's national heritage and the world's natural and environmental heritage, reaffirming the $10 million state budget allocation for the initiative.

The third area involves preparing a new Cooperation Framework between the Kyrgyz Republic and the UN for 2028–2032, following the completion of the current 2023–2027 framework. Sadyr Japarov said the new document should fully reflect Kyrgyzstan's national interests and long-term development goals.

Brian Williams congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and confirmed that promoting the mountain agenda remained a priority for the organization.

He also highlighted Lake Issyk-Kul's environmental importance for the entire region, welcomed Kyrgyzstan's decision to allocate state funds for the trust fund and expressed readiness to help attract additional financial resources from other sources.

Brian Williams further reiterated the UN's readiness to intensify cooperation on economic development, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the promotion of inclusiveness. He noted that activities carried out in Kyrgyzstan's regions were consistent with the organization's mandate.

Sadyr Japarov assured Williams of the readiness of Kyrgyz government agencies to work closely with all UN structures and specialized agencies operating in the country. He wished Williams success in his work and expressed confidence in further strengthening constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations.