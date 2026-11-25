MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Hearings Panel grants continued listing and provides additional time for the Company to regain compliance with applicable listing requirements

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE) (“Fusemachines” or the“Company”), a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence products and services, today announced that it has received a favorable Panel's formal decision granting the Company's request to transfer its listing from The Nasdaq Global Market tier to The Nasdaq Capital Market tier, pursuant to an exception to evidence compliance with the $2.5 million stockholders' equity and $1.00 bid price requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market by January 29, 2027, and March 17, 2027, respectively. The Company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol FUSE.

The decision, received on November 19, 2026, follows a hearing before the Panel held on November 3, 2026, and relates to the Company's previously disclosed non-compliance with the Nasdaq Global Market's minimum Market Value of Listed Securities continued listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A).

The Company intends to take the necessary steps to satisfy the conditions outlined in the Panel's decision and regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards.

The relief granted by the Panel is subject to certain conditions, and there can be no assurance that the Company will satisfy those conditions or regain or maintain compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. Failure to meet any of the conditions could result in the delisting of the Company's securities.

About Fusemachines

Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE) is a global provider of enterprise AI products, solutions and services. Founded with the mission of democratizing artificial intelligence, Fusemachines helps organizations integrate AI into their operations to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation and drive business outcomes. The Company combines deep AI expertise, proprietary technologies and enterprise implementation capabilities to enable businesses to adopt and scale AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention and ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the expected timing of the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company's compliance plan, a potential reverse stock split, strengthen its balance sheet, execute strategic initiatives, maintain its Nasdaq listing and achieve future business objectives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to enter into definitive documentation in support of its compliance plan by December 31, 2026 and to execute on its compliance plan by January 29, 2027; the fact that elements of the compliance plan may depend on the Company's continued listing; the Company's ability to satisfy Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity and bid price requirements within the applicable deadlines; obtain necessary financing; obtain any required stockholder approvals and implement a reverse stock split or other corporate actions; satisfy the conditions imposed by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel; the possibility that the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council reviews and modifies or reverses the Panel's decision; and, if the Company's securities are delisted, the possibility that they become subject to the SEC's penny stock rules, which could reduce liquidity and limit the availability of the statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that the Company will regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards or avoid delisting. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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