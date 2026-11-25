Operating Expenses Declined 50%, Driving Significant Improvement in Operating Results

Dallas, TX, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated energy infrastructure company providing transportation, terminaling and storage, supply and trading, and environmental solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Company reported significant 17X revenue growth, a 30% increase in gross profit and a 50% reduction in operating expenses, reflecting continued expansion of its commercial platform and improved operating performance. The increase in revenue was driven by the expansion of the Company's crude oil supply and trading activities.

Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Compared to the prior-year period:



Revenue increased to $303.6 million, compared to $17.0 million.

Gross profit increased 30% to $6.1 million, compared to $4.7 million.

Operating expenses decreased 50% to $6.9 million, compared to $13.8 million.

Operating loss narrowed to $0.7 million, compared to $9.0 million. Net loss improved to $7.6 million, compared to $34.3 million.



Operating Highlights



Supply and Trading generated $297.7 million in quarterly revenue, reflecting significant growth in crude oil trading activity and expansion of the Company's commercial platform.

Transportation and Logistics generated $4.0 million in revenue and gross profit, with gross profit increasing approximately 197% compared to the prior-year period. Terminaling and Storage generated $1.9 million in revenue and approximately $1.8 million in gross profit, representing gross profit growth of approximately 204%.



Gross profit growth in the Company's transportation and logistics and terminaling and storage segments was primarily attributable to contractual minimum commitments under existing commercial agreements with related parties.

“Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued expansion of Vivakor's commercial platform and meaningful progress in improving operating performance,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor.“We are encouraged by the improvement in our operating results and remain focused on expanding our commercial activities, maintaining disciplined cost management and strengthening our integrated energy infrastructure platform for long-term growth.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Revenue increased to $303.6 million from $17.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the expansion of crude oil supply and trading activities, which generated $297.7 million in revenue during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 30% to $6.1 million from $4.7 million. Gross margin was approximately 2.0%, compared to 27.8% in the prior-year period, reflecting the increased contribution of lower-margin crude oil supply and trading activities. Higher gross profit from transportation and logistics and terminaling and storage, primarily attributable to related-party contractual minimum commitments, more than offset lower gross profit from supply and trading.

Operating expenses decreased approximately 50% to $6.9 million from $13.8 million, primarily reflecting lower general and administrative expenses and cost reductions following the Company's July 2025 divestitures.

Operating loss improved to $0.7 million from $9.0 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss decreased to $7.6 million from $34.3 million in the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating performance and a significant reduction in interest expense.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investor Contact:

P:469-480-7175

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