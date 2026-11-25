MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI OKTO Corp. (NASDAQ: AIOK) (“AI OKTO”, or the“Company”), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announced today the results of shareholder elections relating to its special dividend declared by its Board of Directors on October 23, 2026. The dividend of $3.50 per common share consists of either cash or the Company's common shares and was paid on November 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026.

As previously announced, Nasdaq advised the Company that its common shares would trade with due bills, representing an assignment of the right to receive the special dividend in cash, from the record date of November 2, 2026, through the closing of trading on Nasdaq on November 25, 2026, which is the expected Dividend Payment Date and the last day of trading before the November 27, 2026, expected ex-dividend date.

Based on shareholder elections, the dividend was paid in the form of approximately $3.1 million in cash and 2,663,133 shares of the Company's common stock. The number of common shares included for the common share dividend election was calculated based on the 5-day volume weighted average of the trading prices of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market through October 22, 2026, or $4.5159 per share.

If your shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, and you have questions regarding the dividend, please contact such bank, broker or nominee. If you are a registered shareholder and you have questions regarding the dividend, you may call the election agent for the dividend, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC, at (888) 789-8409.

About AI OKTO Corp.

AI OKTO Corp. is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. The Company's fleet comprises two LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.01 million dwt and an age of approximately 11 years each, one of which, LPG carrier Dream Arrax, the Company has agreed to divest, with expected delivery within 2026.

AI OKTO is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“AIOK”.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at . Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe,”“anticipate,”“intends,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“potential,”“may,”“should,”“expect,”“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other developments occurring after the date of this communication.

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AI OKTO Corp.

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