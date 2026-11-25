OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Strong profitability continued for the third quarter, with Net income of $24.5 million corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.65, 41.6% higher than the previous quarter's $17.3 million and 83.9% higher compared to the $13.3 million achieved in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenues recorded were $40.2 million in the third quarter, same as the previous quarter and 9.6% lower compared to last year's third quarter. TCE rates improved for the larger vessels but were slightly reduced for the smaller vessels due to idle time, representing an average daily TCE of $13,886.

Continued focus on period coverage. About 60% of fleet days for 2027 are secured on period charters, with total fleet employment days for all periods generating about $115 million (excl. our single JV vessel) in contracted revenues.

All of the vessels in the fleet are unencumbered. The Company has paid down all its bank debt since Q3 2025. The Company strengthened its liquidity with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $269.2 million as of September 30, 2026 and over $275 million currently.



Third Quarter 2026 Results 1 :



Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $40.2 million compared to revenues of $44.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, based on an average of 25.0 vessels and 29.0 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to the decreased average number of vessels in our fleet.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $9.4 million and $12.3 million, respectively, compared to $7.2 million and $15.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The $2.2 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in bunker costs driven by higher bunker prices and an increase in war risk insurance expenses. The $2.7 million decrease in vessels' operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the average number of vessels.

Drydocking costs were $0.7 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were $3.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $5.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The $0.9 million decrease is mainly related to the decrease in the average number of vessels owned by the Company.

Other operating gain for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $12.4 million compared to nil for the same period last year, resulting from the insurance claim settlement relating to vessel Eco Wizard.

Gain on sale of vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $0.2 million compared to nil for the same period last year. The gain was attributable to the sale of two vessels during the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.001 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The $0.2 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to full debt prepayments.

Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were gains of $1.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The $0.5 million increase is primarily due to the higher charter rates of the JV vessel.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $24.5 million, compared to net income of $13.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was 36.9 million and 36.0 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $0.65 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.36 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $13.0 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.35 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to Adjusted net income of $14.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.39 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $27.5 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 25.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 29.0 vessels for the same period of 2025.



Nine months 2026 Results 1 :



Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $126.0 million compared to revenues of $133.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, based on an average of 26.4 vessels and 28.4 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to the decreased average number of vessels in our fleet.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were $22.8 million and $38.9 million, respectively, compared to $16.7 million and $41.2 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $6.1 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in bunker costs driven by higher bunker prices and an increase in war risk insurance expenses. The $2.3 million decrease in vessels' operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the average number of vessels.

Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were $3.7 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the nine months of 2026 mainly relate to the completion of four vessels' drydockings, compared to the same period of last year which included the completion of two vessel's drydockings.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were $7.5 million and $6.1 million, respectively.

Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $17.3 million and $19.8 million, respectively. The $2.5 million decrease is mainly related to the decrease in the average number of vessels owned by the Company.

Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. As a result of the agreed sale terms for one vessel that was delivered in the third quarter of 2026, a non-cash impairment loss of $0.3 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Other operating gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $12.4 million compared to nil for the same period last year, resulting from the insurance claim settlement relating to vessel Eco Wizard recorded in the third quarter of 2026.

Gain on sale of vessels for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $4.0 million compared to a loss of $0.1 million for the same period last year. The gain was attributable to the sale of four vessels during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a loss recognized on the sale of one vessel during the corresponding period in 2025.

Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.02 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The $2.2 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to full debt prepayments.

Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $4.8 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The increase of $2.7 million is mainly attributed to the increase in the amount of time deposits.

Equity earnings in joint ventures for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was a gain of $4.1 million and $4.0 million, respectively.

As a result of the above, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $57.7 million, compared to net income of $47.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was 36.7 million and 35.8 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $1.54 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $1.30 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $45.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to Adjusted net income of $52.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.42 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $70.2 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 26.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 28.4 vessels for the same period of 2025.



1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):



A three year time charter extension for its 2011 built LPG carrier Gas Myth until Jan 2030.

A one year time charter extension for its 2015 built LPG carrier Eco Galaxy until Sep 2027.

A one year time charter extension for its 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Esco until Oct 2027.

A one year time charter extension for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Stream until Nov 2027.

A one year time charter extension for its 2021 built LPG carrier Eco Blizzard until Oct 2027.

A one year time charter for its 2007 built LPG carrier Gas Haralambos until Nov 2027. A one year time charter extension for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Chios until Nov 2027.



As of November 2026, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $115 million (excluding the JV vessel), while for 2027 the Company has circa 60% of fleet days secured under period contracts and contracted revenues of approximately $80 million (excluding the JV vessel).

Regarding the November 17th incident involving the Gas Husky that was hit off the coast of Bulgaria, the Company is cooperating with the vessel's insurers. As previously announced, all of the crew was safely evacuated.

Acquisition of 4 LPG carriers

On November 4, 2026, the Company entered into an agreement with a related party for the acquisition of four modern LPG carriers (two 40,000cbm and two 11,000cbm) for an aggregate purchase price of $254.6 million with delivery expected between March and September next year. The acquisition will significantly increase the carrying capacity of the existing fleet, by 35%, and the Company intends to use its cash on hand to fund the transaction. The acquisition was approved by a transaction committee of independent directors of the Company, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by the Company's stockholders, for which a special meeting has been scheduled for December 11, 2026 as described in the Company's proxy statement filed with the SEC on November 6, 2026.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

The third quarter continued to be challenging to navigate due to the developing geopolitical turbulence. The continuous rise in attacks on commercial vessels is a worrying development for everyone involved in shipping. Through our strong, debt-free operating platform and solid business, we once more reported superior returns for our shareholders. For the first nine months of this year we recorded $58 million in profits (a 21% increase) and earnings per share of $1.54. We are confident that profitability will remain elevated despite the unfortunate incident last week involving the Gas Husky. As winter is coming and we saw more interest from charterers, we took advantage to increase our period coverage, having now secured 60% of our fleet days for next year.

We are now focusing on the optimal utilization of our growing liquidity, which has reached an all-time high of over $275 million, by strategically renewing the fleet. We believe the addition of four larger modern vessels to our fleet next year, without adding debt, will underpin growth in our profitability and further secure the long term success of the Company.

Conference Call details:

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a debt free ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 25 LPG carriers, including one Joint Venture vessel, in the water. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 285,007 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.'s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol“GASS.”

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Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, including regarding contracted revenue, market conditions and pending vessel acquisitions, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States, China or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the impact of the incident involving the Gas Husky and related insurance coverage, the ability to obtain stockholder approval and complete the pending acquisition of four vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, tensions in the Middle East and particularly the war in the Persian Gulf, potential disruption of shipping routes due to attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List

For information on our fleet and further information:

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Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

FLEET DATA Q3 2025 Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Average number of vessels (1) 29.0 25.0 28.4 26.4 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 29 24 29 24 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 2,668 2,301 7,758 7,208 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 2,552 2,220 7,615 6.779 Fleet utilization (4) 95.7% 96.5% 98.2% 94.0% Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,145 1,841 6,434 5,699 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 407 379 1,181 1,080 Fleet operational utilization (7) 90.3% 90.1% 93.0% 87.5%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, other operating gain and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, other operating gain and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Third Quarter Ended

September 30th, Nine Months Period Ended

September 30th, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 13,328,054 24,507,526 47,873,060 57,733,078 Plus loss/less (gain) on sale of vessels, net -- (182,949 ) 121,218 (4,038,167 ) Plus impairment loss -- -- 488,400 270,061 Plus share based compensation 1,112,782 1,137,399 3,813,406 3,700,286 Other operating gain -- (12,437,653 ) -- (12,437,653 ) Adjusted Net Income 14,440,836 13,024,323 52,296,084 45,227,605 Net income - EBITDA Net income 13,328,054 24,507,526 47,873,060 57,733,078 Plus interest and finance costs 222,813 1,007 2,231,066 15,389 Less interest income (626,333 ) (2,704,526 ) (2,094,255 ) (4,802,584 ) Plus depreciation 6,583,913 5,682,116 19,839,888 17,302,450 EBITDA 19,508,447 27,486,123 67,849,759 70,248,333 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 13,328,054 24,507,526 47,873,060 57,733,078 Plus loss/less (gain) on sale of vessels, net -- (182,949 ) 121,218 (4,038,167 ) Less other operating gain -- (12,437,653 ) -- (12,437,653 ) Plus impairment loss -- -- 488,400 270,061 Plus share based compensation 1,112,782 1,137,399 3,813,406 3,700,286 Plus interest and finance costs 222,813 1,007 2,231,066 15,389 Less interest income (626,333 ) (2,704,526 ) (2,094,255 ) (4,802,584 ) Plus depreciation 6,583,913 5,682,116 19,839,888 17,302,450 Adjusted EBITDA 20,621,229 16,002,920 72,272,783 57,742,860 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 13,328,054 24,507,526 47,873,060 57,733,078 Adjusted net income 14,440,836 13,024,323 52,296,084 45,227,605 Weighted average number of shares 36,006,132 36,891,366 35,803,511 36,669,834 EPS - Basic 0.36 0.65 1.30 1.54 Adjusted EPS 0.39 0.35 1.42 1.20





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine month Periods Ended September 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Revenues Revenues 44,529,746 40,236,782 133,789,998 125,989,075 Expenses Voyage expenses 6,632,036 8,930,776 15,039,779 21,346,133 Voyage expenses - related party 544,427 478,211 1,633,220 1,429,440 Vessels' operating expenses 14,788,439 12,120,962 40,498,542 38,289,397 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 227,501 202,000 695,197 620,500 Drydocking costs 720,662 714,059 1,755,507 3,732,013 Management fees - related party 1,144,479 988,361 3,326,159 3,089,080 General and administrative expenses 1,901,379 3,602,580 6,085,185 7,498,160 Depreciation 6,583,913 5,682,116 19,839,888 17,302,450 Impairment loss -- -- 488,400 270,061 Other operating gain (12,437,653 ) -- (12,437,653 ) Net loss/(gain) on sale of vessels -- (182,949 ) 121,218 (4,038,167 ) Total expenses 32,542,836 20,098,463 89,483,095 77,101,414 Income from operations 11,986,910 20,138,319 44,306,903 48,887,661 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (222,813 ) (1,007 ) (2,231,066 ) (15,389 ) Interest income 626,333 2,704,526 2,094,255 4,802,584 Foreign exchange (loss)/income

(128,327 ) 54,382 (264,487 ) (1,412 ) Other (expenses)/income, net 275,193 2,757,901 (401,298 ) 4,785,783 Income before equity in earnings of investees 12,262,103 22,896,220 43,905,605 53,673,444 Equity earnings in joint ventures 1,065,951 1,611,306 3,967,455 4,059,634 Net Income 13,328,054 24,507,526 47,873,060 57,733,078 Earnings per share - Basic 0.36 0.65 1.30 1.54 - Diluted 0.36 0.65 1.30 1.53 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 36,006,132 36,891,366 35,803,511 36,669,834 - Diluted 36,022,868 37,056,875 35,822,191 36,821,798





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, September 30, 2025 2026 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 99,077,831 152,219,446 Short term investments -- 117,000,000 Trade and other receivables 7,744,675 12,836,914 Other current assets 22,419 159,125 Claims receivable 61,697,544 555,980 Inventories 1,899,887 5,186,540 Advances and prepayments 1,145,504 1,604,621 Assets held for sale 24,945,022 -- Total current assets 196,532,882 289,562,626 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,801 5,913 Vessels, net 491,413,817 467,651,494 Other receivables 171,275 46,257 Investments in joint ventures 23,467,353 23,173,298 Total non current assets 515,157,246 490,876,962 Total assets 711,690,128 780,439,588 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 1,045,962 4,437,022 Trade accounts payable 9,881,737 13,489,726 Accrued and other liabilities 4,443,142 3,946,473 Operating lease liabilities 104,801 5,913 Deferred income 5,665,271 4,197,181 Total current liabilities 21,140,913 26,076,315 Non current liabilities Deferred income 222,605 45,350 Total non current liabilities 222,605 45,350 Total liabilities 21,363,518 26,121,665 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 371,857 379,217 Additional paid-in capital 413,450,279 419,701,154 Retained earnings 276,504,474 334,237,552 Total stockholders' equity 690,326,610 754,317,923 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 711,690,128 780,439,588





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Nine month Periods Ended September 30, 2025 2026 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 47,873,060 57,733,078 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 19,839,888 17,302,450 Amortization of deferred finance charges 990,921 -- Non-cash lease expense 93,776 98,889 Share based compensation 3,813,406 3,700,286 Gain from insurance proceeds relating to vessel total loss -- (12,437,653 ) Equity earnings in joint ventures (3,967,455 ) (4,059,634 ) Dividends received from joint ventures 2,634,000 -- Impairment loss 488,400 270,061 Loss/(gain) on sale of vessels 121,218 (4,038,167 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (3,149,997 ) (4,967,221 ) Other current assets 133,741 (136,706 ) Claims receivable -- 3,969,989 Inventories 739,480 (3,286,653 ) Changes in operating lease liabilities (93,776 ) (98,889 ) Advances and prepayments (142,353 ) (459,117 ) Increase/(decrease) in Balances with related parties 2,082,596 3,344,310 Trade accounts payable (658,296 ) 3,607,989 Accrued liabilities (1,761,348 ) (496,669 ) Deferred income (366,320 ) (1,645,345 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 68,670,941 58,400,998 Cash flows from investing activities Insurance proceeds -- 69,609,228 Payment for acquisition of remaining interest in joint venture, net of cash acquired (7,976,895 ) -- Proceeds from sale of vessels, net 12,217,067 39,526,689 Acquisition and improvements of vessels (412,428 ) -- Increase in short term investments -- (117,000,000 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) by investing activities 3,827,744 (7,864,083 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 356,250 2,557,950 Stock repurchase (1,784,712 ) -- Advances to joint ventures -- 46,750 Loan repayments (85,880,590 ) -- Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (87,309,052 ) 2,604,700 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,810,367 ) 53,141,615 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,521,150 99,077,831 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 69,710,783 152,219,446



