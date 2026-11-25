MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An innovative 440-acre development reimagines rural living by bringing residential, nature, agriculture and amenities together in one thoughtfully planned community

CARSTAIRS, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, General Land & Power (GL&P) announced the launch of Kitstone, a 440-acre master-planned community in Carstairs, Alberta. Designed to bring together the character of small-town living while drawing on the region's agricultural heritage, the development introduces a contemporary approach to how people live, work and connect.

Conceived with a vision to innovate how communities are designed and experienced, Kitstone is reimagining the traditional neighbourhood by integrating residential living, agricultural influences, natural spaces and commercial districts within one master-planned community.

At full build out, Kitstone will accommodate approximately 1,500 homes with diverse housing options, more than 70 acres of open spaces, an extensive pathway network, future commercial opportunities and a new school site.

“Kitstone began with a vision to create something more than a conventional residential development,” said Mark Owerko, Managing Director, General Land & Power.“We saw an opportunity to bring together thoughtful community planning, natural spaces, agriculture and economic activity in a way that respects the character of Carstairs while contributing to its future. Our goal is to create a place that feels connected to the land, to the town and most importantly, to the people who will call it home. We're creating a place where people can put down roots, where nature and agriculture are part of everyday life, and where homes, businesses and community spaces come together with purpose.”

Located approximately 35 minutes north of Calgary and 20 minutes from Airdrie, Carstairs offers the small-town character, local connections and access to the wider region that continue to attract new residents. Because of its close proximity to both cities, Carstairs also provides an optimal location for those with the flexibility to work remotely.

Construction of phase one is underway, with family-owned building partners Janssen Homes and McKee Homes. Housing options will range from single-family homes and duplex villas to townhomes and multi-family residences. The phase one plan includes 69 single-family homes, 12 townhomes, 42 villas and 50 multifamily units.

Kitstone will be developed in multiple phases, with full build-out anticipated for 2040. Plans include more than 30 acres of commercial district and more than 100 acres of light industrial land. As Kitstone grows, it will help expand Carstairs' customer and workforce base, supporting local jobs and long-term economic growth.

Parks and natural spaces will provide residents room to gather, explore, play and enjoy the outdoors. The Commons, a central green space, will anchor the community, complemented by neighbourhood parks, an extensive pathway network, natural areas and a substantial wetland recreational amenity.

“Kitstone has been thoughtfully planned with the future in mind, and we're proud to be building homes and providing homeowners with more space and small-town living with something to offer all stages of life,” said Lisa Janssen, Managing Partner, Janssen Homes Ltd.“We pride ourselves on long term relationships with trades and building quality homes an owner can be proud of.”

"The quality of our new homes is not the only metric we focus on, quality in process, quality in our partnerships, and quality in development are also critical when it comes to crafting exceptional homes for our valued customers." said Ryan Doel, Sales & Marketing Manager, McKee Homes. "Which is why we are proud to bring our experience to the master planned community of Kitstone where the details matter."

Kitstone is intentionally designed to compliment the character of rural Alberta while contributing to Carstairs' long-term growth. Through the combination of residential neighbourhoods, natural spaces, future commercial and employment opportunities, the development aims to support a vibrant, connected and economically diverse community.

“Carstairs has a strong identity and a great deal to offer,” added Owerko.“Our ambition is to build on those qualities and create a community that will continue to grow and evolve for generations. We're excited to see that vision beginning to take shape.”

For more information about Kitstone, visit kitstone.ca.

About General Land & Power

Founded in 2020, General Land & Power (GL&P) is a Calgary-based company focused on energy and land development projects in Alberta. Established by leaders in the energy industry, GL&P takes an ambitious approach to development, with a focus on innovation, responsible land use, long-term sustainability and benevolence. For more information, visit .

About Janssen Homes

Janssen Homes is a family-owned residential home builder operating in Calgary and Cochrane. Founded in 1964, now in its third generation, Janssen has built a legacy of integrity and

spectacular new designs. One of the founding members of The Alberta New Home Warranty Program in 1974, Janssen Homes has been awarded the Program's Annual Service Award every year since.

About McKee Homes

Founded in Airdrie, Alberta, in 1987, McKee Homes is a third-generation, family-owned home builder guided by quality, honesty, and integrity. Recognized with the Builder of Choice Award in North America and the Best Customer Experience Award in the Calgary region, McKee Homes works with its employees, trade partners, and suppliers to bring each homeowner's vision to life.

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