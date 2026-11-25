MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Equity Insider on behalf of Salazar Resources Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - New copper mines are hard to come by. S&P Global puts the average copper discovery-to-production timeline at 17.5 years, and says no major copper deposit meeting its threshold was discovered in 2025. That makes every new mine that reaches the construction stage worth following, including a copper-gold project in Ecuador where the ball mill for the process plant has just arrived at port. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Salazar Resources Limited (OTCQB: SRLZF) (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG), Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR), Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV), Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT).

A Long Road to New Copper

In research published October 5, 2026, S&P Global said it identified 263 major copper discoveries made between 1990 and 2025, with the copper discovery-to-production timeline averaging 17.5 years in its latest study.

The International Energy Agency sees the same pinch from the supply side. In its Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026, the IEA says that, based on the project pipeline, supply deficits for copper and lithium are set to persist through 2035, although the projected copper supply deficit in 2035 has narrowed from around 30% in last year's Outlook to 25%. It also reported that spending by copper-focused companies increased by 8%, reflecting confidence in copper's long-term prospects.

Washington has made the same call. On November 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Interior, through the U.S. Geological Survey, released its final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, adding 10 new minerals, including copper, for a total of 60 minerals on the list.

Ecuador's Mining Exports Climb

Ecuador has been one of the bright spots. According to Banco Central del Ecuador data reported by Primicias on November 17, 2026, the country's mining exports reached a value of US$3,843.5 million from January to September 2026, up 33.4% from the same months of 2025, making mining Ecuador's fastest-growing export sector this year.

Steel on the Ground at El Domo

Salazar Resources Limited (OTCQB: SRLZF) (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG) is sharing new photographs of construction at the Curipamba-El Domo copper-gold project in Ecuador, which is operated by Silvercorp Metals Inc. Salazar's 25% interest in El Domo is fully carried through to commercial production, with no current additional development or construction financing obligations, according to the Company.

The photographs, provided by Silvercorp, show the mill shell delivered to the Ecuador port, process plant foundations and buildings under construction, and an overview of the site. Silvercorp has reported that the first batch of major equipment, including ball mill components, has arrived at the port in Ecuador. Salazar views the arrival as an important step for the Project: the mill is long lead-time equipment that must be ordered well ahead of installation, and manufacture and ocean shipment of the first batch are now complete, while delivery to site, installation and commissioning remain.

As reported by Silvercorp on November 3, 2026, construction spending was US$90.9 million to September 30, 2026, against an updated budget of US$298.2 million, and production is targeted for November 2027, subject to, among other things, weather conditions and contractor performance. Silvercorp has stated that there can be no assurance that production will commence when targeted, and has identified the tailings storage facility and the non-contact water channel as the main sources of delay in the site preparation package. Silvercorp reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$383.7 million at September 30, 2026.

Because the build is carried, Salazar's own capital is going into discovery. The Company's C$3.5 million private placement, closed on October 8, 2026, is funding the drilling under way at Tarqui. El Domo was discovered by the Salazar team, and alongside its 25% interest the Company holds a 100%-owned exploration portfolio comprising the Monja, Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi projects across multiple prospective copper-gold belts in Ecuador.

“More than US$90 million had gone into El Domo by the end of September, and none of it came from Salazar shareholders. The mill has arrived at port in Ecuador and the process plant is going up. Silvercorp is funding the build and our 25% is carried to commercial production, which frees our own capital for discovery. At Tarqui, drilling of the Yumi veins is under way and we expect to report first results in the coming weeks,” said Fredy Salazar, President and CEO of Salazar Resources.

Management will meet institutional and retail investors in Toronto and Montreal from December 7 to 11, 2026.

Building the Grid That Copper Feeds

Much of the world's copper ends up in wire, switchgear and power equipment. The four companies below build, distribute and supply that electrical infrastructure, from transmission lines to data center power systems, and each reported strong third quarter results.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) reported third quarter 2026 revenues of $12.01 billion, compared to $7.63 billion in the third quarter of 2025, with net income attributable to common stock of $694.9 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.06, up from $3.33 a year earlier. Total backlog reached a record $63.7 billion, and the company expects full-year 2026 revenues of $41.3 billion to $41.6 billion.

Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services, said:“Quanta delivered another exceptional quarter, with third-quarter results that again exceeded expectations. Revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share all achieved strong double-digit growth, cash flow was robust and total backlog reached a record $63.7 billion.”

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, reported record third quarter net sales of $7.2 billion, up 17% year over year, with data center sales of $1.8 billion, up about 55%. Record adjusted diluted EPS of $5.77 was up 47%, total company backlog reached a record, up about 80% year over year, and the company raised its 2026 outlook.

John Engel, Chairman, President, and CEO, said:“We are very pleased with our record third quarter results and carry positive business momentum into the fourth quarter.”

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) reported third quarter 2026 orders of $29 billion, up 96% organically, led by equipment at Power and continued services strength, and revenue of $12.6 billion, up 27% and 18% organically, led by Power and Electrification. Backlog grew by $20 billion sequentially, reaching $197 billion in total.

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said:“We delivered strong financial results in the third quarter as demand for electricity infrastructure increases around the world. We now expect our backlog to exceed $200 billion in the fourth quarter, with improved margins, and to exit 2026 with at least 130 GW of gas equipment under contract.”

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, names copper among the raw materials its products rely on, alongside steel, aluminum and various electronic components, in its annual report on Form 10-K for 2024. On October 28, Vertiv reported third quarter net sales of $4,313 million, 61% higher than the third quarter of 2025, with organic orders growth of more than 100%, diluted EPS up 91% to $1.95 and adjusted diluted EPS up 78% to $2.21. The company raised its full year net sales guidance by $650 million.

“We are in the middle of the largest infrastructure buildout and it's accelerating,” said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer.“The demands on data center infrastructure are evolving faster than ever, and Vertiv's role in that buildout keeps expanding.”

What Comes Next

For Salazar Resources, the next few weeks are busy. The Company expects to report first results from the Yumi veins drilling at Tarqui in the coming weeks, and management will be in Toronto and Montreal from December 7 to 11, 2026. At El Domo, delivery of the mill to site, installation and commissioning remain, with Silvercorp targeting production for November 2027, subject to, among other things, weather conditions and contractor performance. With the build carried to commercial production, Salazar's own capital stays pointed at discovery across its Ecuador portfolio.

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