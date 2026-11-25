New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander GolBerg, MD, DO, a double board-certified physician practicing functional and aesthetic medicine at 910 Park Avenue in Manhattan, reports that prospective patients almost always arrive quoting a number of threads and almost never a plan. This analysis sets out how thread lifts are performed, which variables actually decide the outcome, and why the unit that thread lift consultations in NYC quote on is the one that predicts least.



Industry Context

Thread lifts are quoted by the thread. A patient calls three practices, collects three numbers, and chooses on price per thread as though threads were interchangeable units of lift.

They are not. A thread is a delivery mechanism for a vector, and the vector is the product. Two providers placing the same count of the same material along different vectors produce different faces, and one of them produces a complaint.

Quoting by count persists because it is legible. A plan is harder to put on a phone call than a number, and a practice competing on price has every reason to keep the unit simple.

A second reason the unit survives is worth naming. Count is the one variable a patient can verify afterward, or believes they can, while vector and plane are invisible to everyone except the operator. Given a choice between a number they can check and a judgment they cannot, buyers take the number, and the category has organized itself around that preference.



The Material Question

Polydioxanone, shortened to PDO, is an absorbable surgical material with decades of use behind it in general surgery. Absorption is by design, not a defect, and it governs how long a result persists.

Threads made from it come in distinct configurations that do different jobs. Smooth monofilament threads provoke a tissue response without meaningful lift and are used for texture and support. Barbed or cogged threads engage tissue mechanically and are what produce repositioning. Twisted and screw configurations sit between the two and are used for volume rather than lift.

A plan combining configurations is common and appropriate. A plan described only by count conceals which configurations are involved, and the difference between twenty smooth threads and twenty barbed ones is the difference between two procedures.

Manufacturing quality is the variable the practice treats as decisive and the one a patient cannot inspect. Material sourced cheaply does not behave consistently under tension, and the point at which that becomes apparent is after placement.

Absorption timing differs by configuration and by thickness, which is another thing a count obscures. A thicker barbed thread persists longer than a fine monofilament, so two plans with identical counts can resolve on different schedules. A provider should be able to say what their plan is expected to do at six months and at twelve, and a patient should notice if the answer is a single number applied to the whole face.



What the Device Record Identifies, and What It Does Not

Few aesthetic categories leave a public record this useful, because these devices carry clearance numbers a patient can look up.

The MINT threads used at this practice are classified by the United States Food and Drug Administration under regulation 878.4840 as Suture, Surgical, Absorbable, Polydioxanone, reviewed by the General and Plastic Surgery panel. The original clearance, K130191, was granted to Hans Biomed Corporation with a decision date of 12 June 2013, and the product family clearance K220549 carries a decision date of 7 March 2023. Both were decided as substantially equivalent.

The agency describes a 510(k) as a submission demonstrating that a device is as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device. A clearance therefore identifies the device and its intended use. It says nothing whatever about the person holding it.

For a patient, that distinction is where the record earns its keep. Asking which threads a practice uses, and looking up the clearance, confirms the material is what the practice says it is. It confirms nothing about placement, and placement is where the outcome is decided.

One further caution about the record. A clearance covers the device as the manufacturer submitted it, which means a thread bought outside that supply chain is not covered by the number a practice may be quoting. Asking which threads are used is therefore a supply-chain question as much as a technical one, and it is the simplest check available to a patient.



The Technique Question

Four variables sit with the operator, and they are not visible in a quote.



Two factors sit behind all four. The first is the patient's own anatomy, which sets what any vector can achieve and is the reason an identical plan produces different results in different faces. The second is volume of practice. All four are motor judgments calibrated by repetition, and a clinician performing the procedure weekly holds a different sense of how tissue behaves under tension than one performing it occasionally. That is an ordinary observation about procedural medicine rather than a claim specific to this practice, and it is the reason the question of who performs the procedure is worth asking directly.



What This Practice Will Not Claim

Comparative complication rates by material and by technique are published in the surgical literature, and the practice declines to quote figures from work it has not read in full.

The restraint is deliberate. A rate lifted from an abstract, detached from the population it was measured in, is the kind of number that circulates through a category until nobody can source it. The practice's position on thread outcomes rests on the device record, which is public, and on the mechanism described above, which is verifiable.

The same applies to the number of providers any clinician has trained. Where a figure cannot be sourced to the manufacturer, it is not published here.

Aftercare carries a share of the outcome and is routinely treated as an afterthought. The weeks immediately following placement are when the tissue response forms around the material, and ordinary pressure, sleeping position and facial movement act on an anchoring that has not yet settled. A practice that hands over instructions without explaining what they are protecting has transferred responsibility without transferring the reason.



What a Patient Can Ask a Provider to Demonstrate

Five requests, all reasonable, and the response to them is more informative than the answers.

A provider who can do all five in a consultation is describing a plan that can be evaluated. A provider who answers the first and deflects the rest has quoted a price for an unspecified procedure, which is the transaction this analysis exists to describe.

Two requests should not be made of a provider: guarantee a duration, or produce a photograph of someone whose face resembles the patient's. Neither is within anyone's power to supply honestly. A gallery shows what a provider has done, not what they will achieve on a different anatomy, and a patient who selects on resemblance is selecting on the wrong evidence.



Market Context

Downward price pressure in this category acts directly on the two variables that matter. Cheaper material and faster placement are the only meaningful ways to reduce the cost of a thread lift, and both are invisible at the point of sale.

A market forms in which the least informative number is the most quoted and the most consequential variables are never priced. Publishing the variables does not fix that, but it gives a patient something to ask about, and in a category sold by the unit that is most of what is missing.



Questions Patients Are Asking

What are PDO threads made of?

Polydioxanone, an absorbable surgical material used in general surgery for decades. The FDA classifies these devices under regulation 878.4840 as absorbable polydioxanone surgical sutures, reviewed by the General and Plastic Surgery panel.

How many threads does a thread lift need?

Count is the wrong unit. Configuration, vector, plane and distribution decide the outcome, and twenty smooth threads and twenty barbed threads are two different procedures. A plan described only by count conceals what is actually planned.

What makes one thread lift different from another?

Material quality, which a patient cannot inspect, and four operator decisions: vector, plane and depth, volume and distribution, and anchoring. None of them appears on a quote.

How do I know if a provider is qualified to perform a thread lift?

Ask them to name the threads and clearance number, describe the configurations planned, draw the vectors, state the distribution across both sides, and explain what happens as the material absorbs.

