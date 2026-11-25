MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CPRIT and NCI awards support the company's expansion into solid tumors

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March Biosciences (March), a biotechnology company developing cell therapies for hard-to-treat cancers, today announced up to $5.4 million in grant funding for its CAR-T cell therapy program in hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. The funding comprises a $2.8 million Seed Award for Product Development Research (DP270293) from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award of up to $2.6 million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) under Award Number R44CA314963.

Together, the awards will support preclinical development of the program, which uses March's synapse-stabilizing receptor (SSR) platform, a modular approach to enhancing CAR T-cell targeting of solid tumors.

“This program builds on the tremendous effort of the clinical investigators who have pioneered the use of cell therapies to target hepatocellular carcinoma, including Dr. Andras Heczey and the team at the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,” said Sarah Hein, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of March Biosciences.“The innovative SSR approach developed by Drs. Max Mamonkin and Chiou-Tsun Tsai was designed to enhance solid tumor targeting while sparing healthy tissue, and we are grateful to CPRIT and the NCI for helping us move it toward patients.”

“High heterogeneity in target antigen expression has hampered CAR-T cell activity in solid tumors,” said Max Mamonkin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor to March Biosciences.“We developed the SSR to enhance selective CAR T targeting of tumors and minimize damage to normal tissues, addressing a key limitation of conventional approaches.”

The CPRIT award is March's second from the agency. A prior CPRIT product development award (DP240073) supports the Phase 2 clinical trial of MB-105, March's CD5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma.

About March Biosciences

Houston-based March Biosciences is dedicated to addressing challenging cancers unresponsive to current immunotherapies. Its pipeline includes MB-105, a CD5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma, and CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumors based on its synapse-stabilizing receptor (SSR) platform. March is backed by leading life-sciences investors including 4BIO Capital, Mission BioCapital, TMC Venture Fund, Volnay Therapeutics, Alexandria Venture Investments, KdT Ventures, Mansueto Investments, Modi Ventures, Portal Innovations, and the Cancer Focus Fund, as well as support from CPRIT and the NIH SBIR program.

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About CPRIT

Created by the Texas Legislature and approved by a statewide vote in 2007, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) leads the Lone Star State's fight against cancer. In 2019, Texas voters again voted overwhelmingly to support CPRIT with an additional $3 billion, for a total $6 billion investment in cancer research and prevention. To date, the agency has awarded more than $4 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention, and product development research programs.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any statement describing March Biosciences' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“seeks,”“aims,”“plans,”“potential,”“will,”“milestone” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the completion of contract negotiations with CPRIT, the receipt of award funds from CPRIT and the NCI, the preclinical development of the company's liver cancer program, the progress of clinical trials for pipeline candidates, regulatory approvals, market demand for new therapies, competitive dynamics in the biotechnology sector, and macroeconomic conditions.

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