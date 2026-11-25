MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personal Auto and Personal Property premium rates continue upward year over year across all provinces

Toronto, ON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2026 results of the Applied Rating IndexTM, the Canadian insurance industry's premium rate index. In Q3 2026, average premiums for both Personal Auto and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Alberta saw the highest increase in both lines, at 21.7% for Personal Auto and 14.6% for Personal Property, while Quebec saw the lowest change, with decreases of -3.3% and -1.7%, respectively. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and Personal Property across all provinces.

Key findings for Q3 2026 include:



Personal Auto: Personal Auto premium rate change increased 7.5% versus Q3 2025. Personal Auto premium rate change increased 5.1% versus Q2 2026.

Personal Property: Personal Property premium rate change increased 8.1% versus Q3 2025. Personal Property premium rate change increased 3.5% versus Q2 2026. Provinces: Across Personal Auto, Alberta, Ontario, and the Atlantic Provinces saw year-over-year increases of 21.7%, 7.6%, and 13.7%, respectively, while Quebec saw a decrease of -3.3%. Quarter over quarter, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces saw increases of 5.0%, 4.7%, 2.5%, and 7.3%, respectively. For Personal Property, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, the Atlantic Provinces, and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw year-over-year increases of 14.6%, 3.2%, 8.7%, 10.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, while Quebec saw a decrease of -1.7%. Quarter over quarter, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces, and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw increases of 4.1%, 3.5%, 4.1%, 1.7%, 2.8%, and 2.0%, respectively.

“Premium rates for Personal Auto and Personal Property continued to climb across Canada in the third quarter of this year, with Alberta driving the sharpest year-over-year gains in both lines,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems Canada.“With Alberta's impending auto insurance reform expected to lower premiums for many drivers, the Applied Rating Index will keep tracking rate movement there and across every other province, giving brokers and insurers insight into the rates being quoted across the market to advise clients with certainty.”

The Applied Rating Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for Personal Auto and Personal Property (Homeowners) insurance premium rate changes. Analyzing quotes completed, the Applied Rating Index measures the increase or decrease in average premium rate trends across Canada. The Applied Rating Index is the most complete depiction of the premium rate trends being experienced by consumers, brokerages, and their insurers across the Canadian market.

Download the complete Q3 2026 Applied Rating Index report here.

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects brokers and insurers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

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