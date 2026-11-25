LIRQUÉN, Chile, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is expanding its logistics solutions to serve Argentina's booming oil and gas industry, positioning its port terminal in Lirquén, Chile, as a competitive alternative for energy companies seeking to reduce transportation distances, diversify trade routes, and improve supply chain efficiency.

Argentina's Vaca Muerta, one of the world's largest unconventional oil and gas formations, is driving significant growth in the country's energy sector. Oil production from the formation has surged to nearly 700,000 barrels per day (b/d), an increase of almost 28% in one year. With Vaca Muerta fueling expansion, Argentina's total oil production is projected to reach 1.5 million b/d by 2030, up from approximately 970,000 b/d in September 2026.

This growth is creating new demand for reliable, cost-effective logistics solutions to move the equipment, materials and supplies needed to support energy production. DP World's terminal in Chile's Biobío Region provides an additional gateway for these shipments, helping companies diversify their supply chains and support expanding operations.

Located approximately 700 kilometers from Neuquén, compared with more than 1,200 kilometers to ports in Buenos Aires, Lirquén offers a potentially shorter inland transportation route for cargo moving to and from Vaca Muerta. The terminal also benefits from access to Highways 152 (Itata) and 146 (Concepción–Cabrero), connecting customers to major transportation corridors in south-central Chile and cross-border routes into Argentina.

Together, these advantages create opportunities for energy companies to optimize cargo movements, reduce inland transportation distances and improve operational flexibility, with potential cost and transit-time efficiencies depending on shipment requirements.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said:“As investment and production in Vaca Muerta continue to grow, companies need logistics solutions that can keep pace with the demands of the energy industry. Lirquén offers a compelling alternative, combining geographic proximity with flexible cargo handling and storage capabilities. By providing more options for moving critical equipment and supplies, we can help customers improve supply chain efficiency, manage costs and support the continued growth of their operations.”

Building on Existing Energy Sector Operations

DP World already handles containerized imports and exports moving to and from Neuquén through its Lirquén terminal, including materials and supplies used in oil and natural gas exploration and production. The company is building on these established cargo flows to expand its relationships with energy producers, suppliers and logistics operators serving Vaca Muerta.

The terminal provides containerized, breakbulk and project cargo handling, along with storage within its primary customs area. These capabilities enable customers to consolidate shipments, coordinate inventory and manage specialized equipment through a single port gateway, supporting more efficient and reliable cargo movements.

Expanding Commercial Opportunities Across the Region

DP World is strengthening its commercial engagement with energy companies and logistics providers in Neuquén to identify opportunities for additional cargo movements through Lirquén. By providing an alternative to established routes through Buenos Aires and San Antonio, the company aims to help customers diversify transportation options and improve supply chain resilience.

DP World's broader logistics presence in Argentina provides additional capabilities for industrial customers. The company operates a 70-hectare contract logistics hub in Buenos Aires, offering bonded and non-bonded warehousing and specialized handling for a wide range of cargo, including IMO-classified dangerous goods and non-hazardous materials. Drawing on its experience supporting the mining industry, DP World provides logistics solutions for managing critical equipment and supplies across complex industrial supply chains.

The expansion of energy-sector services also supports DP World's commercial growth strategy in Chile by attracting new cargo volumes, diversifying its customer base and strengthening Lirquén's role in cross-border trade.

As Argentina's energy industry continues to expand, DP World is positioning its operations to capture growing logistics demand from Vaca Muerta while supporting stronger trade connectivity between Chile, Argentina and international markets.