MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tsani brings 15+ years of experience with European regulators, from post-crisis reforms to MiCA and DORA, to TRM's work on AI-enabled crime and risk across EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the AI threat intelligence firm, today announced the appointment of Maria Tsani as Head of Policy, EMEA. Tsani will work with regulators, policymakers, law enforcement, and private-sector institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on AI safety and risk, including AI-enabled fraud, cybercrime, and illicit finance.

Tsani has spent more than 15 years working with policymakers and regulators on European financial regulation. Her work spans the reforms that followed the global financial crisis, from derivatives and bank resolution, to today's frameworks such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Her appointment comes as criminal use of AI has risen 40 percent year over year, according to TRM's 2026 AI-in-Crime Adoption Index.

She most recently served as a Senior Adviser on digital finance at Forefront Advisers. Before that, she built Amazon Web Services' EMEA Financial Services Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs function from the ground up. Earlier in her career, she held policy and regulatory affairs roles at Standard Chartered and Barclays.

Tsani began her career as a political adviser at Argentina's Ministry of Economy before moving to London as a Chevening Scholar. She has spoken at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Financial Stability Board (FSB), and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), and has been an instructor at the EU Digital Finance Supervisory Academy.

"As AI supercharges illicit activity, criminals are moving faster than the institutions built to stop them. That capacity gap is exactly why we need to work hand in hand with policymakers across EMEA. Maria brings deep experience in European financial regulation and the credibility to help close that gap. Her arrival expands our reach in the region at the moment it matters most," said Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs.

"As AI accelerates and supervisors work to keep pace, the policy conversation in EMEA is at a defining moment. I'm excited to join TRM and help shape how regulators approach AI safety and risk, including the emerging technologies reshaping the threat landscape. My goal is to bring regulators, policymakers, and other stakeholders together around the intelligence they need to act, and I look forward to working with Ari and the team," said Maria Tsani, Head of Policy, EMEA at TRM Labs.

Tsani holds an MA in Globalisation and Development from the University of Warwick and an MBA from UCEMA in Buenos Aires. She is based in Valencia, Spain.

About TRM Labs

TRM is the AI investigations company. Ardence, the operating system for investigators, gives teams more capacity to uncover the networks behind modern crime and take action against it. TRM is trusted by 600+ government agencies and financial institutions across 75 countries to support missions combating fraud, scams, cybercrime, child exploitation, money laundering, and sanctions evasion.

Media contact: Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy,...