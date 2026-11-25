MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston-based industrial AI company, proven on LNG turbomachinery, takes its Turbomechanica® platform to gas turbine fleets as U.S. power demand and the strain on decades-old energy infrastructure increases

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechademy, maker of Turbomechanica®, an AI-native prescriptive analytics platform for critical rotating machinery, announced the completion of its $9.5 million Series A funding round led by Silverton Partners. Titanium Innovations Investments participated in the round, as did CSL Ventures, which led Mechademy's seed financing. Including this round, which closed earlier this year, total capital raised stands at more than $12.5 million. Mechademy is using the capital to support its move from oil and gas production facilities into power generation plants.

Energy Infrastructure Too Critical to Fail

U.S. electricity demand is growing at its fastest pace in decades, pushed by data centers, AI, electrification and industrial reshoring. New gas turbines face multi-year delivery backlogs and much higher prices. For utilities and independent power producers, getting more availability and efficiency out of the turbines they already own has become a board-level concern.

“Operators can't afford surprises from the machines that keep their plants running,” said Ruzbeh Homji, co-founder and CEO of Mechademy.“We've spent years proving in LNG that physics, machine learning and real turbomachinery expertise together catch failures early. With the backing of Silverton Partners and our investors, and an AI-native Turbomechanica, we're now bringing that reliability to power generation, where demand has never been higher.”

The problem Mechademy solves is expensive and familiar to plant operators worldwide. When a gas turbine, compressor or pump fails without warning, the cost of a single event can reach millions of dollars in lost production or lost megawatts, plus emergency repairs. The engineers who know these machines best are retiring, and the teams left behind run lean. Conventional system and equipment monitoring raises alarms, often too many to realistically address, but rarely explains them. Off-the-shelf AI tools don't understand turbomachinery physics, so they either bury operators in false positives or miss seemingly minor faults that build into catastrophic slowly over months.

Deep Industry Experience

Mechademy's core team brings decades of industry experience with major organizations, including Chevron, KBR, Parker Hannifin, Endress + Hauser, GE, Toyota, and Siemens. The company's Chief Product Officer, Mark Weatherwax, brings over three decades of turbomachinery experience. In 2019, Weatherwax became a Chevron Fellow, playing a central role in the design, technology qualification, and operations of key LNG projects, including Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon developments in Australia.

Turbomechanica Fuses AI and Physics

Turbomechanica works differently. It delivers a physics-based model of how each specific machine should perform, then uses machine learning on live plant data to spot where reality drifts from that model. A diagnostic engine built and maintained by Mechademy's own turbomachinery specialists automatically converts findings into insights with actionable recommendations, not just generic anomalies.

“Mechademy combines deep turbomachinery expertise with modern AI in a way we rarely see in industrial software,” said Roger Chen, Partner at Silverton Partners.“They've earned the trust of LNG operators, and we believe the same platform can become essential across power generation.”

On customer machines the platform has caught performance degradation, vibration problems, dry gas seal and motor insulation issues and gas contamination, often months ahead of failure, including faults that other monitoring providers on the same equipment missed. Because Mechademy uses simulation-based transfer learning, it needs far less historical data to model a new asset, and it connects to the historians and monitoring systems plants already have.

Turbomechanica Copilot, the platform's native AI application, lets plant and field staff ask questions in plain language and get answers grounded in their own live data and Mechademy's diagnostics, with read-only data access built into the architecture. A new iOS and Android app puts Turbomechanica Copilot on the phone, and Diagnostics 2.0, a next-generation agentic diagnostics engine, is rolling out now.

“When Operators meet the Mechademy team they gain a clear picture of how Turbomechanica will protect the machines their business depends on,” said Abhinav Jain, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Titanium Innovation Investments.“That confidence manifests from the deep engineering knowledge of Ruzbeh, Mark and the team. We led the seed round and invested again in the Series A because our conviction has only grown. We're proud to back this team as it scales across energy and power.”

The company plans to grow its U.S. team significantly in 2027. Mechademy holds SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, both audited in March 2026, which matter to utilities and other critical-infrastructure buyers.

To contend with customer demand, Mechademy hired Madhukar“Duke” Puniani as Head of Revenue in September to lead its go-to-market expansion.“Power generators are under pressure to deliver every megawatt,” said Puniani.“Our job is to put Turbomechanica in front of the teams who keep those turbines running.”

About Mechademy

Mechademy is a Houston-based industrial AI company founded in 2017 by turbomachinery experts with deep backgrounds in thermodynamics, rotordynamics, aerodynamics and fluid mechanics. Its Turbomechanica platform combines asset-specific physics models, machine learning and expert remote diagnostics to detect faults early and prescribe action for gas and steam turbines, centrifugal, reciprocating, and screw compressors, expanders, pumps and motors. Mechademy serves LNG, oil and gas and process-industry operators and is expanding into power generation. Mechademy was named a Darcy Partners 2024 Top 10 Innovator. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Escalate PR

...