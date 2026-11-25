MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry veteran brings more than 30 years of community association management experience and nationally recognized leadership in professional education

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, has announced that Kara Cermak, PCAM, is the new president of Associa Chicagoland. With more than 30 years of community association management experience, Cermak will lead operations across the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets, strengthening client relationships, supporting community association boards and advancing service excellence.

Cermak's appointment reflects Associa's continued investment in regional leadership and operational growth. She will work closely with Michele Trina, who will continue serving as executive vice president of Associa Chicagoland, focusing on suburban management services, client experience and growth initiatives.

"Kara brings years of experience, strong industry knowledge and a real passion for helping community managers succeed," said Stephanie Skelley, regional vice president of Associa. "Her leadership, along with Michele's experience and relationships in the market, will help us continue to provide great service and support to the communities we manage."

Before joining Associa, Cermak served as president of Rowell Incorporated, AAMC, a community management company founded by her mother in 1973. She led the company for more than 25 years before its sale in 2017. She later transitioned into a national leadership role focused on educating and mentoring community association managers.

Cermak holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA), Association Management Specialist (AMS) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designations, the latter representing the industry's highest professional credential for community association managers. She earned a degree in operations management from Northern Illinois University.

An active industry leader, Cermak served eight years on the board of directors of the Illinois chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI), including a term as chapter president. She has served on the national faculty for CAI's Professional Designations Program since 2009 and received the organization's national Educator of the Year award in 2017. She also served on CAI's national board of trustees and Community Manager Council from 2017 to 2019.

“I believe strong communities start with well-trained, supported teams,” said Cermak, president of Associa Chicagoland.“I'm excited to join Associa and work with a team that cares about its people, its clients and the communities we serve.”

Together, Cermak, Trina and Skelley will focus on strengthening client partnerships, supporting employees and delivering consistent, high-quality community management services across the region.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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