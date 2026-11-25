CSX Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer To Address UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference
This address will be broadcast live via webcast at . A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at .
About CSX
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also connects approximately 250 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at . Like us on Facebook and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515
Austin Staton, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397
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