MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organic growth, strategic partnerships and digital innovation drive continued momentum in the personal lines insurance market

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the nation's fastest-growing personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, climbed two spots to No. 38 on Insurance Journal's 2026 Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list, up from No. 40 last year. The annual ranking is based on total personal lines property and casualty (P/C) revenue in 2025.

Rate Insurance's rise in the rankings reflects its organic growth strategy. While many agencies on the list have expanded through mergers and acquisitions, Rate Insurance has built its business through its network of agents, strategic partnerships, and an industry-leading digital platform.

Rate Insurance reported $28.7 million in 2025 personal lines revenue on $212.9 million in written premium. That is up 54% from $18.6 million two years earlier. The agency has moved up the list every year since, from No. 41 in 2024 to No. 40 in 2025 to No. 38 today.

“Our growth comes from customers choosing us,” said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance.“We've earned our place on this list one policy at a time. Climbing the ranks by growing organically says a lot about our agents and the experience we've built for people buying a home or shopping their coverage.”

The ranking caps a strong year for the agency. In August, Rate Insurance ranked No. 78 on Insurance Journal's 2026 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies list, up 10 spots from No. 88. This is the fourth consecutive year Rate Insurance has been named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency.

View the full list in Insurance Journal: insurancejournal.com.

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers personal, commercial, specialty and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, Rate Insurance has been named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. The company was also the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance holds a 4.9-star rating from over 7,200 Google-verified reviews.1 Combining a growing team of licensed agents with a digital platform and relationships with over 100 top-rated carriers, Rate Insurance gives customers competitive options and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rateins.com.

1 Rating and review count as of November 10, 2026, based on Google-verified reviews. Individual experiences vary.

© Rate Insurance, 1501 Woodfield Rd Suite 205S, Schaumburg, IL, 60173 US. Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York and Texas) is wholly owned by Guaranteed Rate, Inc. d/b/a Rate.





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