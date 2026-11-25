MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addition of FireTron strengthens Sciens' statewide fire and life safety capabilities and expands its growing platform across Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Stafford, Texas-based FireTron, Inc. (“FireTron”) to its growing portfolio of companies.

This latest acquisition expands Sciens' presence across Texas while providing FireTron, its employees, and its customers with access to broader resources, expertise, and service capabilities through Sciens' growing national platform.

“FireTron has built an exceptional team and a strong reputation across Texas,” said Terry Heath, Sciens' Chief Executive Officer.“We are excited to welcome them to Sciens and to invest in the people and capabilities that have made the business successful. FireTron's local leadership, technical expertise, and customer-focused approach are an excellent fit for our growth-focused platform.”

Founded in 1990 by Billy R. Corbin, Jr., FireTron has expanded from its Houston roots into six Texas markets, including Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Victoria. They provide the design, installation, inspection, testing, monitoring, and service of fire alarm, sprinkler, and suppression systems, as well as extinguishers, emergency communications, and integrated security and building technology systems. The company serves commercial and industrial facilities, education, healthcare, data center, and hospitality customers throughout Texas.

“Our team has spent 35 years earning the trust of customers across Texas,” said Billy R. Corbin, Jr., President of FireTron.“Joining Sciens gives our people more opportunities to grow and helps us serve those customers with even greater depth, while staying true to the relationships and service that built FireTron.”

FireTron will work closely with existing Sciens Divisions in Texas to expand service coverage and provide customers with a more comprehensive offering across fire detection, fire sprinkler, suppression, security, inspection, and service needs.

“FireTron strengthens Sciens' Texas coverage and adds meaningful depth across fire alarm, sprinkler, suppression, and recurring inspection and service work,” added Heath.“Together, our teams can deliver the full Sciens Service Suite (S3) to even more customers across this important and growing market.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: .

About FireTron, Inc.

Founded in 1990, FireTron, Inc. is a Texas fire and life safety company with six locations across the state. FireTron provides design, installation, inspection, testing, monitoring, and service for fire alarm, sprinkler, suppression, emergency communications, extinguisher, security, and building technology systems. For more information, please visit: .

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

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