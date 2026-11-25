Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI-Ready Capacity, Cloud Demand, And Sustainable Infrastructure Drive 12.75% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$13.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Canada
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Canada
- Data Center Snapshot Data Center Snapshot by Cities Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Canada
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Canada
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Canada Market Impact of AI in the Data Center Industry in Canada Investment Opportunities in Canada Digital Data in Canada Essential Steps for Establishing a Data Center in Canada Market Investment by Area Market Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Canada
- Colocation Services Market in Canada Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation Industry Demand Share Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Enablers Market Trends Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast General Construction: Market Size & Forecast Break-Up of Construction Cost
Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment
- Tier I & II Tier III Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation
- Montreal Toronto Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors Support Infrastructure Providers Data Center Investors New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation Site Selection Criteria Quantitative Summary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NetApp NVIDIA Oracle Arup AECOM Bird Construction Black & Veatch Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC) Construction Dinamo Domaco Encocorp Construction DPR Construction EllisDon First Gulf HDR Jacobs Karbon Engineering PCL Construction Pomerleau Revenco Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) Salas O'Brien Salute Stantec TAG Engineering Turner Construction Urbacon WZMH Architects ABB Accelsius Alfa Laval Caterpillar Chatsworth Products ClimateWorx CoolIT Systems Cummins Dataprobe Delta Electronics Eaton Generac Johnson Controls KyotoCooling Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Panduit Piller Power Systems Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens STULZ Toshiba Trane Vertiv Amazon Web Services Bell Cologix Compass Datacenters Digital Realty Enovum Data Centers Equinix eStruxture Data Centers Google IREN Microsoft OVHcloud Qscale STACK Infrastructure Telehouse Urbacon Data Centre Solutions Vantage Data Centers Beacon AI Centers DARKNX Data District Gatineau Data Hub (GDH) Yondr Group
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