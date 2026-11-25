Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2025 to 2031, supported by accelerating artificial intelligence adoption, cloud computing demand, infrastructure investment and digital sovereignty initiatives. Expansion by hyperscale, colocation and enterprise operators is increasing demand for data center capacity, advanced cooling systems, power infrastructure and energy-efficient facility development across the country.

Canada Data Center Market Key Highlights



Artificial intelligence is a major growth driver as government agencies and private-sector organizations deploy AI to improve productivity and operational performance. In December 2025, Technologies New Energy partnered with Data District to develop AI-ready data centers in Alberta. The first phase is expected to include four facilities with approximately 240 MW of power capacity and an estimated investment of $914 million.

Existing operators, new entrants and institutional investors are allocating substantial capital to expand their Canadian data center portfolios. In August 2025, eStruxture Data Centers secured approximately $999 million to support the development of AI-ready data centers across Canada.

Public investment in workforce development is strengthening the digital and energy talent pipeline. In September 2025, the Canadian government announced an investment of more than $9 million over three years to provide approximately 5,000 energy workers with AI and machine learning training for careers in wind, solar, geothermal and hydrogen energy.

Sustainability remains a strategic priority for the Canada data center market. Operators are investing in renewable energy, advanced cooling technologies and optimized Power Usage Effectiveness. In November 2025, Radiant Ridge Energy partnered with Nordcon Canada to establish an approximately 3 MW modular data center powered by natural gas at Nordcon's Alberta gas production site. Microsoft announced in December 2025 that it planned to invest approximately $14 billion between 2023 and 2027. This includes more than $5.5 billion during 2026-2027 for new Azure data centers, expanded cloud services and local digital sovereignty support.

Research Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides Canada data center market sizing by investment, facility area, power capacity and colocation revenue. It evaluates investments by colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators while examining development activity across Montreal, Toronto and other Canadian cities.

The analysis covers 117 existing facilities and 29 upcoming facilities across more than 20 locations. It compares existing and planned data center area and IT load capacity, alongside Canada colocation market revenue and forecasts for 2022-2031. Retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing trends and growth opportunities are also assessed.

Investment analysis is segmented across IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems and general construction services. The report also examines market trends, growth restraints, demand and supply conditions, competitive positioning and the business strategies of prominent infrastructure providers, contractors and investors.

Canada Data Center Vendor Landscape

Canada has a competitive ecosystem of established colocation operators, cloud service providers, infrastructure vendors, construction contractors and emerging data center developers. Major operators and investors include Amazon Web Services, Bell, Cologix, Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, Enovum Data Centers, Equinix, eStruxture Data Centers, Google, IREN, Microsoft, OVHcloud, Qscale, STACK Infrastructure, Telehouse, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions and Vantage Data Centers.

New entrants include Beacon AI Centers, DARKNX, Data District, Gatineau Data Hub and Yondr Group. Their planned developments are expected to increase competition and support additional AI and cloud capacity. Global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle Cloud, OVH and Tencent Cloud also maintain a strong presence in Canada and continue to expand infrastructure in response to rising cloud demand.

Leading IT infrastructure providers covered by the report include Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA and Oracle. Construction and engineering participants include AECOM, Arup, Bird Construction, Black & Veatch, DPR Construction, EllisDon, HDR, Jacobs, PCL Construction, Pomerleau, Salas O'Brien, Stantec, Turner Construction and WZMH Architects.

Support infrastructure providers include ABB, Accelsius, Caterpillar, ClimateWorx, CoolIT Systems, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Generac, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Trane and Vertiv. In November 2025, Accelsius signed an agreement with DARKNX to deploy NeuCool direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology at DARKNX's planned AI data center campus in Ontario.

Market Segmentation



IT infrastructure: servers, storage and network infrastructure.

Electrical infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, switches, switchgears, PDUs and related systems.

Mechanical infrastructure: cooling systems, rack cabinets and associated equipment.

Cooling systems: CRAC and CRAH units, chillers, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers and other cooling technologies.

General construction: core and shell development, installation and commissioning services, engineering design, fire detection and suppression, physical security and Data Center Infrastructure Management.

Tier standards: Tier I and Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV facilities. Geography: Montreal, Toronto and other Canadian cities.

Key Questions Addressed



How large is the Canada data center market?

Which factors are driving market growth through 2031?

How much power capacity will be added across Canada during 2026-2031?

Which Canadian cities and regions are included in the market analysis? How are AI, cloud computing, sustainability and digital sovereignty influencing data center investment?

Key Attributes:

