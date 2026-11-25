MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares (Nasdaq:TMS), a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, announced the appointment of Mr. Vincent Colman to its Board of Directors, including its Audit Committee, effective today.

Mr. Colman brings exceptional financial and accounting proficiency to the Board, which he developed during his nearly 40-year career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), working with numerous Fortune 500 listed companies. His leadership roles at PwC included U.S. Assurance Leader, U.S. National Office Professional Practice Leader, and Vice Chairman of the NY Metro Region.

Vincent brings deep subject-matter expertise in public company reporting matters and the audit committee function, as well as robust experience in business strategy and development. The Board affirmatively determined that Mr. Colman is independent and an audit committee financial expert. Mr. Colman has been a Director of Onterris (NYSE:ONT) since February 2025, where he serves as Audit Chair.

Mr. Colman has been a frequent speaker on emerging governance, regulatory, and professional issues. He is a former member of the Center for Audit Quality Executive Committee, AICPA's Professional Practice Executive Committee, FASB's Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council and PCAOB's Standing Advisory Group. He received his B.S. in Accounting, magna cum laude, from St. John's University and is a former CPA.

“Teamshares plans to be a permanent home for thousands of great businesses as owners retire. We are building a Board and governance framework to match the scale and ambition of Teamshares, and are thrilled to welcome Vin's experience,” said Michael Brown, CEO and Director of Teamshares.

“Teamshares had the strongest public company reporting processes and infrastructure we've ever seen in a private company, hence our conviction in sponsoring their Nasdaq listing. As we grow the company and develop the board, adding audit committee expertise is key to our governance framework. Vin spent decades at the highest levels of PwC working on public company reporting, audit quality, and regulatory matters. That experience strengthens our board oversight, controls, and transparency on behalf of shareholders,” said Richard Hendrix, Chairman of Teamshares.

“Teamshares is building something distinctive: a permanent home for great businesses across a diverse range of industries,” said Mr. Colman.“I have spent meaningful time in my career around acquisitive companies and look forward to working with the Board, the management team and our auditor to support the company's growth with strong governance, financial controls and reporting rigor.”

About Teamshares

Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of high-quality businesses, intending to be a permanent home for businesses. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5.0+ million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of over $500 million for the trailing twelve-month period as of September 30, 2026 across over 40 industries and 30 states. For more information, visit

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