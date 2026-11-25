Genome Editing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled CRISPR And Precision Delivery Drive 10.96% CAGR, Reaching USD 21.71 Billion By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$11.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$21.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Genome Editing Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Base Editing
7.2.1. Adenine Base Editor
7.2.2. Cytosine Base Editor
7.3. CRISPR
7.3.1. Cas12
7.3.2. Cas13
7.3.3. Cas9
7.4. MegaTAL
7.5. Prime Editing
7.6. TALEN
7.7. ZFN
8. Genome Editing Market, by Therapeutic Area
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cardiology
8.3. Genetic Disorders
8.4. Infectious Diseases
8.5. Neurology
8.6. Oncology
9. Genome Editing Market, by Delivery Method
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Nonviral
9.2.1. Electroporation
9.2.2. Lipid Nanoparticles
9.3. Physical Methods
9.3.1. Gene Gun
9.3.2. Microinjection
9.4. Viral Vector
10. Genome Editing Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Agricultural
10.2.1. Crop Improvement
10.2.2. Livestock Improvement
10.3. Industrial Biotechnology
10.3.1. Biofuels
10.3.2. Biomanufacturing
10.4. Research
10.4.1. Basic Research
10.4.2. Drug Discovery
10.5. Therapeutics
10.5.1. Cell Therapy
10.5.2. Gene Therapy
11. Genome Editing Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic Institutes
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Pharmaceutical Biotech
12. Genome Editing Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Genome Editing Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Genome Editing Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.2. AMS Biotechnology Ltd.
16.3. Arbor Biotechnologies Inc
16.4. Beam Therapeutics Inc.
16.5. Caribou Biosciences Inc.
16.6. Cellectis SA
16.7. Century Therapeutics Inc
16.8. Creative Biogene
16.9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG
16.10. Danaher Corporation
16.11. Editas Medicine Inc
16.12. GenScript
16.13. Gilead Sciences Inc
16.14. Horizon Discovery Group PLC
16.15. Intellia Therapeutics Inc
16.16. Lonza Group Ltd.
16.17. Mammoth Biosciences
16.18. Merck KGaA
16.19. Metagenomi
16.20. New England Biolabs, Inc.
16.21. OriGene Technologies, Inc.
16.22. Poseida Therapeutics Inc
16.23. Precision BioSciences Inc
16.24. Prime Medicine Inc
16.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
16.26. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
16.27. Scribe Therapeutics
16.28. Synthego Corporation
16.29. Takara Bio Inc.
16.30. Tessera Therapeutics Inc
16.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
16.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
16.33. Verve Therapeutics Inc
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [384]
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