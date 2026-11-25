(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Energy Metal News on behalf of Western Star Resources Inc. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary - Tungsten shows up in welding electrodes, in chipmaking and in specialty gases sold to the electronics industry, yet the U.S. has not mined it commercially in more than a decade. One explorer has now lined up 27 proposed drill holes across past-producing ground in New Mexico and Nevada. Today's spec sheet sets that explorer beside four established companies whose products use the metal. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX), Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN). Why the Specs Matter Now According to the U.S. Geological Survey's Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, tungsten has not been mined commercially in the United States since 2015, and China produced 67,000 of the world's estimated 85,000 metric tons of tungsten mine output in 2025. A defense procurement deadline is approaching. Under DFARS clause 252.225-7052, the restriction on tungsten for U.S. defense contracts covers material melted or produced in a covered country through December 31, 2026, and from January 1, 2027 extends to material mined, refined, separated, melted, or produced in a covered country. The clause names North Korea, China, Russia and Iran as covered countries. Prices have climbed as well. In its third quarter 2026 results release on November 12, Almonty Industries reported the European APT average price rising to US$2,800 per MTU during the third quarter of 2026, from US$615 per MTU in the third quarter of 2025. How to Read the Spec Sheet Every company below is listed on the same four specs: its role in the tungsten chain, its footprint, its latest reported numbers, and the next milestone it has pointed to, each drawn from its own release, filing or website. This is a side-by-side, not a ranking. The sheet is uneven by design: Western Star is an explorer preparing to drill, while the other four are established companies that use tungsten in what they make or sell.

Company Role in the tungsten chain Footprint Latest numbers Next milestone Western Star (WSR) Explorer with an emphasis on tungsten and critical minerals in the U.S. Eagle Point (New Mexico); Rowland and White Star (Nevada) 27 proposed drill holes, about 11,070 feet Maiden drill program at Eagle Point once authorized Lincoln Electric

(LECO) Sells tungsten electrodes for TIG welding Industrial machinery and technology; Cleveland Q3 net sales up 15.1% to $1,221 million Accelerating RISE strategy initiatives and investments Applied Materials

(AMAT) Offers a selective tungsten deposition system for chipmaking Semiconductor equipment; Santa Clara, Calif. Record quarterly revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53% Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $11.1 billion, +/- $500 million Lam Research

(LRCX) ALTUS systems deposit metal films for tungsten metallization Wafer fabrication equipment; Fremont, Calif. September-quarter revenue of $8.22 billion December-quarter revenue guidance of $8.60 billion, +/- $400 million Linde (LIN) Lists tungsten hexafluoride (WF6) among its electronics specialty gases Global industrial gases and engineering Q3 sales of $9,404 million, up 9% Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $17.82 to $17.92



The Explorer

Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2) is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing mineral properties, with an emphasis on tungsten and critical minerals in the United States. In its November 18, 2026 update, the Company outlined 27 proposed holes totalling approximately 11,070 feet: 17 holes at the past-producing Eagle Point Tungsten Project in New Mexico (6,070 feet), six at Rowland (3,050 feet) and four at White Star (1,950 feet) in Nevada. Drilling remains subject to required regulatory approvals, final program design and operational readiness.

Eagle Point channel sampling returned 0.11% WO3 over 13.1 feet, and selective grab samples returned up to 0.55% WO3, while selective rock sampling returned up to 4.02% WO3 at Rowland and 3.00% WO3 at White Star. The Company notes that surface rock, grab and stockpile samples are selective and may not be representative. At Eagle Point, drone magnetics interpreted the prospective granite-limestone contact over approximately 9,800 feet, including beneath cover.

Western Star submitted a 43 CFR 3809 Exploration Notice to the Bureau of Land Management on October 22, 2026 and commenced drilling contractor tendering, and notes that no approval or start date is implied by submission of the Notice. At Rowland, KC Harvey Environmental has been preparing the required Plan of Operations for submission to the U.S. Forest Service. The Company raised approximately C$6.74 million in aggregate gross proceeds through its February and May 2026 private placements.

Blake Morgan, President and CEO of Western Star Resources, commented:“Our team has delivered the groundwork for a genuinely important next chapter at Western Star. In one year, we have assembled and expanded three U.S. tungsten assets, put modern geology and geophysics to work, identified priority targets and progressed toward permitted drill programs. The planned 27-hole pipeline is a measure of that execution and a clear demonstration of how much the Company has advanced. As we prepare for drill mobilization at Eagle Point, subject to the remaining approvals, we look forward to providing further updates.”

The Tungsten Users

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO), which describes itself as a high-performance industrial machinery and technology leader, sells tungsten electrodes that it says deliver premium expendable performance for TIG welding. In its third quarter 2026 results, net sales increased 15.1% to $1,221 million, with organic sales up 14.5% led by volume growth, and EPS increased 19% to $2.63 while adjusted EPS increased 21% to $2.98.

“We achieved strong third quarter results led by higher volumes, an increase in our adjusted operating income margin, and record adjusted earnings per share,” said Steven B. Hedlund, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) offers the Endura Volta Selective W CVD system, noting that tungsten has been widely used as a gapfill material in middle-of-line contacts for its low resistivity and bulk fill characteristics. In its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results on November 12, the company reported record quarterly revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53 percent year over year, with GAAP EPS of $3.40 and record non-GAAP EPS of $4.16. For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, it expects total revenue of $11.1 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

“Applied Materials delivered record results in fiscal 2026, and we are on track to grow our Semiconductor Systems business more than 40 percent in our calendar 2026,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO.

Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) makes the ALTUS product family, which it says deposits highly conformal metal films for advanced tungsten metallization applications. For the quarter ended September 27, 2026, Lam reported revenue of $8.22 billion and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $2.19, and guided to December-quarter revenue of $8.60 billion, plus or minus $400 million.

“With AI driving higher semiconductor demand and greater device complexity, our focus on operational execution helped Lam deliver record revenue, profit, and earnings per share in the September quarter,” said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN), a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, lists tungsten hexafluoride (WF6) among the specialty gases it offers the electronics industry. In its third-quarter 2026 results, Linde reported sales of $9,404 million, up 9% versus the prior year, with underlying sales up 5% from 3% price attainment and 2% volumes, primarily in the electronics, chemicals & energy, and manufacturing end markets. It guided to full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $17.82 to $17.92 and reported a project backlog of $11 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said,“Linde's financial performance continued to improve in the third quarter, with record sales of $9.4 billion and record EPS of $4.59, alongside strong operating cash flow of $3.2 billion.”

Reading the Sheet

The specs line up very differently by design. The four established companies report revenue, margins and guidance; Western Star's line is a drill plan, early surface results and a permitting step at the BLM. What the explorer says comes next is the next phase of its own work: advancing the remaining Eagle Point permits and logistics, undertaking its proposed maiden drill program at Eagle Point once authorized, and continuing permitting and final drill design for Rowland and White Star in Nevada, with the January 1, 2027 procurement change as the policy backdrop.

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