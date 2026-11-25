MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Campaign brings together U.S.-stocked products, AI-assisted pre-listing checks and tools for managing listings and orders

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doba, an AI-powered, U.S.-focused dropshipping platform and approved Walmart Solution Provider, today announced a seller recruitment campaign to help online retailers start selling on Walmart Marketplace. The campaign introduces retailers to Doba's U.S.-stocked product supply, AI-assisted pre-listing checks, and tools for managing listings, inventory, and orders.

For retailers looking to reach more U.S. shoppers, Walmart Marketplace offers access to Walmart.com's established customer base. U.S. Marketplace sales rose 52% year over year in the quarter ended July 31, 2026. Sellers pay no setup or monthly marketplace fees, with referral fees charged on completed sales.

Building a catalog for that channel starts with practical questions, including how quickly a supplier can ship, whether inventory is current, and which product designs or images warrant a closer look before publication. Doba connects those decisions with the day-to-day mechanics of managing listings and fulfilling orders.

Doba's dropshipping model enables retailers to add products without purchasing bulk inventory or running a warehouse. Suppliers ship orders directly to customers, allowing sellers to test an assortment while limiting their upfront inventory commitment.

Evaluating Products and Suppliers

Around 90% of products across Doba's catalog are stocked in U.S. warehouses, giving Walmart Marketplace sellers domestic sourcing options. Before choosing products, retailers can review supplier fulfillment rates, processing times, warehouse locations, and shipping options. They can use that information to compare suppliers and assess whether a product's fulfillment options fit their store.

Checking Designs and Images Before Listing

Before publishing, sellers can use Doba's AI Design Patent Check and AI Copyright Check to review potential intellectual property concerns. The design-patent tool uses a product image to identify similar active design-patent records in covered markets, while the copyright tool compares images against registered copyrighted works. Sellers can review the matches before deciding what to list. The tools support initial screening and do not establish legal clearance or guarantee that a listing will avoid complaints.

Managing Listings and Orders

Through Doba's Walmart integration, approved sellers can publish products to their connected accounts and synchronize pricing and inventory information. These capabilities help reduce repetitive listing tasks and manual inventory updates as retailers add products to their stores.

Doba Pilot, the company's AI dropshipping agent, can help sellers prepare product titles, descriptions and marketplace details, then publish listings to Walmart Marketplace after review.

When orders arrive, Doba routes them to suppliers for direct shipment to customers. Sellers can also use Doba Pilot to check order and tracking status, review shipping issues and prepare follow-up actions. These tools enable retailers to keep track of orders and address issues as they arise.

“Adding a sales channel is a commitment to every customer who places an order,” said Mandy Ji, CEO at Doba.“We want retailers to have useful information about the products they list, the suppliers behind them and the work involved in fulfilling each order.”

Getting Started on Walmart Marketplace

Retailers can apply to Walmart Marketplace online by submitting their business details and required documents for review. Those who apply through Doba's referral link can access white-glove onboarding with one-on-one support during setup. After approval, Doba helps sellers source products, publish listings and manage fulfillment.

For retailers who need help setting up a U.S. business before applying, Doba's referral partner, Tailor Brands, offers LLC formation and EIN application assistance.

To get started with a Walmart Marketplace seller application, visit Doba's Walmart Marketplace page.

Doba may earn referral fees from Walmart Marketplace and Tailor Brands for qualifying referrals

About Doba

Doba is an AI-powered, U.S.-focused dropshipping platform that combines 1M+ SKUs with U.S.-warehouse product options, fast domestic shipping support, and smart automation tools. With multi-channel integrations, real-time inventory sync, optional After-Sales Protection Services, and Doba Pilot, its AI-powered dropshipping agent, Doba enables sellers to source products, create listings, fulfill orders, and manage operations more efficiently while reducing operational and fulfillment-related risks. For more information, please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at